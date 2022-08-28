As Noida twin towers demolished, BJP takes swipe at Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary on Sunday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its president Akhilesh Yadav after the illegal twin towers of Supertech in Noida's Sector 93A were demolished.

Chaudhary slammed Yadav, his party, officers and authorities at the time for giving approval for the twin structures and said the building of corruption has collapsed today, news agency ANI reported.

"Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," he alleged.

The UP BJP chief further stated that the demolition sends a message that the government will take legal action against those who take the route against law to raise such illegal constructions at the expense of people's properties and earnings.

“The act of demolition is a good message and we should take lessons from it,” he said.

Chaudhary added that the BJP-led state government in UP under chief minister Yogi Adiyanath is taking action against all such illegal encroached sites.

The BJP leader said building a house is every individual's dream, and the government and constitutional institutions “should work on it very seriously”.

Supertech received the land where the twin towers were raised back in 2004, and in June 2005, the Noida Authority approved the building plan for the construction of 14 stories each. By 2009, the developers modified the original proposal to include two additional buildings and 11 stories, and also a shopping centre.

In 2012, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) moved the Allahabad high court, alleging the UP Apartment Owners Act, 2010, was allegedly breached by the twin towers. Homeowners claimed a garden-designated space shown in the original brochure was encroached by twin towers and the buildings were raised with less than 16 metres gap between them, in violation of the law.

The Supreme Court in August last year affirmed the Allahabad high court's decision and ordered the twin towers to be demolished, stating they had been built in violation of the norms.

After almost a decade-long legal battle, led mostly by senior citizens, the Supertech twin towers were razed to the ground earlier today in only a matter of nine seconds. A total of 3,700kg of explosives were loaded inside both the illegal structures and the detonator was pressed at around 2.33pm to cause the demolition in the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique.

