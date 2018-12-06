Bulandshahr violence: ‘Snatch his gun’: Video shows how mob attacked UP cop killed in violence

A rampaging mob shouting “maaro, maaro”, throwing stones and hurling expletives at policemen is seen in one of the multiple videos related to the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr have appeared on social media since Monday.

One such video shows the sequence that led to a local resident Sumit being shot, after which inspector Subodh Kumar Singh is seen lying unconscious in a filed. Sumit and Singh were the two people killed in the violence on Monday in Mahaw village of the district.

The attackers are also heard shouting and heading towards the inspector after Sumit was shot. They are heard shouting “chheen lo bandook iski (snatch his gun)” and then the inspector is seen lying on the ground.

Another video related to Singh’s killing appeared on Monday itself, showing how the mob attacked a jeep in which three policemen tried to take the injured inspector for treatment.

After the attack, the injured inspector was abandoned by his colleagues and seen hanging from the back seat of the police jeep.

The fresh video on Wednesday showed Kumar along with other attackers who were pelting stones. The video shows Kumar walking in the front of an unruly mob, which was shouting and hurling abuses at police personnel. After a while, he is seen with a bullet wound on his chest and two to three people taking him away from the spot.

The authenticity of these videos, which have been widely shared, is yet to be ascertained, but the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will include all such footage in its probe in the entire incident, said a senior police officer privy to the investigation.

Sumit’s father Amarjeet Singh said he had not come across the video in which his son was seen pelting stones. He said whatever was being shown in the video was fake.

Ajay Kumar, the pradhan (head) of Chingrawathi village, also said he had not seen any such video.

Superintendent of police city Praveen Ranjan Singh said like other videos, “we will also verify this video clip.”

A leader of the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Yogesh Raj has been named as the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence. Police have failed to nab Raj, who has changed his appearance to dodge them and appeared in a video shared on the social media where he claimed he was innocent.

The list of 28 accused in the violence includes, other than Raj, the names of BJP Syana unit youth wing president Shikhar Agarwal and VHP ex-Syana president Upendra Raghav. Syana is a hamlet near Bulandshahr.

Trouble began late on Sunday night when local villagers alleged cow carcasses were lying near Mahaw. Around 11am the next day, protests against the alleged cow slaughter spun out of control and mobs of so-called cow vigilantes went on a three-hour rampage, clashing with security forces and setting vehicles and a police post on fire in Bulandshahr, just 130 km from Delhi.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 08:59 IST