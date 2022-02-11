‘Bulk of jobs come from private sector....’: KJ Alphons explains 'worship industrialists' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KJ Alphons, who said a day ago in the Rajya Sabha that industrialists should be ‘worshipped,’ explained on Friday that he meant to say that businessmen should be respected because 'a bulk of employment comes from the private sector.’

“Who creates jobs in this country, or anywhere in the world? It's not the government sector which creates jobs. The percentage of people who are provided government jobs is a very small percentage. A bulk of employment comes from the private sector. So who creates jobs? The private sector,” Alphons said, according to new agency ANI.

In the name of ‘vague socialism’ the private sector has been destroyed, the former Union minister further said.

“It is the Modi government which has encouraged them. It is not the business to government to run business, it is the job of the private sector to run business and create jobs. We will make it possible and we will be the enabler. That's why I said we need to honour people who create jobs,” the ex-bureaucrat also remarked.

People who create employment should be honoured instead of being run down, Alphons said, naming businessmen Mukesh Amabni and Gautam Adani.

The BJP MP's statement in the House came days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who accuses the Union government of being pro-industrialists and anti-poor, in a speech in Lok Sabha on February 2, tore into it for what he claimed was the making of ‘2 Indias’--one for the poor and one for the rich.

In his speech, Gandhi, who has frequently targeted Ambani and Adani, referred to them as the ‘AA’ variant.

