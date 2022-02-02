‘I feel uncomfortable’: 10 things Rahul Gandhi said in his Lok Sabha speech

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday delivered a speech in Lok Sabha in which he criticised PM Modi and the government on various issues. Talking about Ashoka, Rahul Gandhi said nowhere in the history a rule by the stick which he claimed that the BJP is doing has worked. The stick has always been smashed, Rahul Gandhi said. He also touched upon the issue of Pegasus, unemployment, undermining of the federal structure of the country and Chinese aggression.

Here are the top 10 quotes

On two India: There are now two Indias – one for the poor and one for the rich. The chasm between these two Indias is increasing continuously.

On unemployment: There is a 46% drop in manufacturing jobs in India, why? Because you have destroyed the unorganised sector, you have destroyed the MSMEs, you are completely focused on 5-10 people

On AA variant: The 'AA' (Ambani Adani) variant is spreading across the Indian economy. I don't have a problem with big industries, focus on them but please realise that they cannot produce jobs for you. Small and medium industries are the only ones which can produce jobs in the country

'King doesn't listen': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on ‘2 India’, Pegasus, China

Union of states: India is described as a Union of States. What does that mean? It means that my brother from TN has the same right as my sister from Maharashtra, the same right as my brothers & sisters from UP, Bihar, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram & all states.

Congress removed the idea of the king: There are two visions of India. No power has been able to challenge this bouquet of flowers. The idea of a king has come back which Congress removed in 1947. Now there is a shehanshah. Now the instruments of the conversations between our state and people are being attacked by one idea. So, for example, today the idea of Tamil Nadu is excluded from the Indian institution. You are saying get out of here. They don't have a voice. The farmers of Punjab can stand up but they do not have a voice. They died during the coronavirus pandemic during their protests. But the king didn't listen.

‘I learn from all the people; I learn from you’

The people of Kerala have a culture, they have dignity, they have a history. The people of Rajasthan have a culture, they have dignity, they have a history, they have a way of life. This is like a bouquet of flowers. I learn from all the people. I learn from you. There is another vision that India can be ruled by a stick from the Centre. Every time that has happened, the stick has been broken.

‘We are all nationalists’

We are all nationalists. The foundation of their plan has been put in place in Doklam. This is a very serious threat to the Indian nation. We have made huge strategic mistakes in J&K and in our foreign policy. It is very clear that the Chinese and Pakistanis are planning.

'My father was blown to bits'

My great grandfather was jailed for 15 years. My grandmother was shot 32 times. My father was blown to bits. So I know what I am talking about. You are fiddling with something very, very dangerous. I am advising you to stop. If you don't stop you will create a problem.

'India is isolated and surrounded'

Ask yourself why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. India today is completely isolated and surrounded. The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do.

You have brought China and Pakistan together

The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy is to keep Pakistan and China separate and you brought them closer. Do not underestimate the force, the power that stands before us. This is the single biggest crime against the people of India. China has a clear vision.