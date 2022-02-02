'King doesn't listen': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on ‘2 India’, Pegasus, China

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the government and said the government can't rule over India without taking states on board, without consulting the states. It is a bouquet of flowers that can never be challenged by any power in the world, Rahul Gandhi said in motion of thanks to the presidential address.

“There are two visions of India; one is that India is a union of states which means negotiation, conversation. It is not a kingdom. You will never rule over the people of Tamil Nadu...You are not the king,” Rahul Gandhi said.

"The confused idea of the nation of India is playing havoc with the country. Referring to Peagusus, Rahul Gandhi said these are institutions to attack the people. “When PM Modi is personally going to Israel and authorising pegasus, he is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, he is attacking the people of Assam,” Rahul Gandhi said amid uproar in Parliament.

“You are fiddling with something very very dangerous. I know something about the idea of India because blood has been sacrificed for this country not by me but by my family members. My father was blown into bits,” Rahul Gandhi said.

"A few days ago some political leader came to me from Manipur. He was very agitated. He said he felt very insulted when they went to Amit Shah's house and were asked to remove shoes. But inside, Amit Shah was wearing shoes. This is not the way to deal with the people of India," Rahul Gandhi said seeking an apology from Union home minister Amit Shah.

“Ask yourself why you don't get a guest for Republic Day because India today is completely isolated and surrounded. We have been weakened. Our institutions are under attack. China has a clear vision of what they want to do. The strategic goal of India should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate. But what you have done is to bring them together. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in Jammu and Kashmir,” Rahul Gandhi said.

