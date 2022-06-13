Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Bulldozers missing': Karti Chidambaram's dig on BJP amid Congress protests
'Bulldozers missing': Karti Chidambaram's dig on BJP amid Congress protests

Satyagraha protest: The Congress is holding a mega protest in Delhi and several other parts of the country. 
New Delhi: Police personnel stand guard near ED office, during summoning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 11:09 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday took a jibe at the BJP as huge police presence was seen outside the office of Enforcement Directorate and several parts of the national capital ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the probe agency in the National Herald case. He used a "bulldozer" reference in his post after authorities in Uttar Pradesh acted against those accused in violence during the Friday protests.

"Surprised that the @BJP4India have only placed barricades & police leading to the @INCIndia office, #Bulldozers are missing! Guess all have been requisitioned to demolish the lives and houses of citizens belonging to the minority faith. (sic)," Karti Chidambaram wrote in his tweet.

The BJP has been talking about the use of bulldozers in its fight to uproot mafia and unruly elements in UP and other parts of the county. However, it has been accused by the opposition of illegally targeting people from minority communities with such actions.

In UP's Kanpur, Saharanpur, and Prayagraj, civic bodies have been acting against those who were accused of damaging public property.

Karti's comments came shortly after Randeep Surjewala held a press conference in the city and said the party won't be scared with detentions, barricades and heavy police security. He claimed that thousands have been detained since Sunday night.

“The coward government has deployed thousands of police barriers and police personnel, and imposed an undeclared emergency in central Delhi. Thousands of Congress workers have been arrested since last night," Surjewala said, adding: "Truth is fearless... it does not need protection."

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

