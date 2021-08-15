Burhan Wani's father hoists Tricolour, no internet snag: I-day firsts for J&K

On its 75th year, Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir was marked by many firsts as the Valley celebrated the day with fervour. The father of slain terrorist Burhan Wani unfurled the National Flag at a school in Pulwama. Muzaffar Wani, a teacher by profession, unfurled the National Flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Tral area of Pulwama district on Sunday.

For the first time in three years, internet services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day. "There is neither internet shutdown nor restrictions on the eve of Independence Day. Counter drone technology deployed at all sensitive places," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

The Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk was also illuminated in colours of the Indian flag on the eve of Independence Day. Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hoisted the National Flag at the Corporation office on Sunday morning and congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for getting 257 Gallantry Medals this year, its highest-ever tally.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the Tricolour on the highest mast of 100 feet in Jammu & Kashmir at the historic Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar.

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, every government school hoisted the tricolour on Independence Day as directed by the administration. The schools also uploaded videos and photos of the events. Some 23,000 schools unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. All principals were asked to lead the singing of the national anthem and upload a clipping of the same on a national website.

As a part of its celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, the Army unfurled the National Flag atop a 100-feet tall pole in Gulmarg on August 10.

The government had relaxed a number of coronavirus-induced restrictions, including the cap on gatherings, for Independence Day celebrations in the region.