Burj Khalifa illuminated in colours of Indian flag on Independence Day: Watch

As India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Tuesday evening was illuminated in colours of the Indian flag (Tiranga) to honour the country. The skyscraper - known for being the world's tallest building -often displays the national flag of friendly countries on their national day or Independence Day.

Burj Khalifa illuminated in colours of Indian flag on Independence Day(ANI)

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, which is being widely circulated on social media, the building displayed the Indian flag as the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ played in the background.

As the video proceeded, the building displayed Mahatma Gandhi's picture and a text scroll that said: “Happy 77th Independence Day to Mother India. Long live India and UAE friendship. Har Ghar Tiranga. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended his greetings to India on Independence Day.

“As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation. On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations. Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian tricolour last month

Exactly a month ago, the Burj Khalifa was lit up with the Indian tricolour on July 15 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Abu Dhabi. In a video, the skyscraper can be seen lighting up in the colours of the Indian flag, followed by displaying a picture of PM Modi. The video ended with a message that read, “Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.