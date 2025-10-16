4 burnt alive as Scorpio catches fire after collision with trailer in Rajasthan

In a tragic road accident near Sada village under Sindhari police station limits in Balotra, four friends were burnt alive after their Scorpio collided head-on with a trailer and caught fire. The mishap occurred around midnight on the Mega Highway on Wednesday. One person sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital. This is the second major fire-related road tragedy in the Jodhpur region within a week. (HT Photo)

This is the second major fire-related road tragedy in the Jodhpur region within a week. Earlier on Monday in Jaisalmer, an AC sleeper bus carrying 57 passengers caught fire, killing 19 people on the spot and leaving 16 others with severe burns. Two more later succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

According to police, the five youths from Dabad village in Gudamalani were returning home from Sindhari after work when their Scorpio crashed into an oncoming trailer about 30 kilometers before their village. The impact was so severe that both vehicles burst into flames moments after the collision.

Eyewitnesses said massive flames engulfed both vehicles within minutes. Locals immediately alerted the police and fire department. Fire tenders from RGT Company and Balotra Municipal Council reached the spot and managed to extinguish the blaze with help from villagers. However, by the time the fire was doused, both vehicles had been completely gutted.

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the highway, which took nearly two hours to clear after the charred vehicles were removed.

The Scorpio driver, Dilip Singh, son of Magh Singh, survived after being thrown out of the car when the driver’s door flung open upon impact. He sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Sindhari Hospital, before being referred to Balotra for further treatment.

According to Siwana DSP Neeraj Sharma, the deceased were identified as Mohan Singh (35), son of Dhud Singh; Shambhu Singh (20), son of Deep Singh; Pancha Ram (22), son of Lumba Ram; and Prakash (28), son of Sampa Ram — all residents of Dabad village in Gudamalani, Barmer district.

As all four bodies were completely charred, DNA testing will be conducted to confirm their identities before handing them over to family members.

Police have shifted the bodies to the Sindhari Hospital mortuary and cleared the wreckage from the highway. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.