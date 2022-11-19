Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 40 injured

Over forty people were reportedly injured, on Saturday, after a bus from Andhra Pradesh, on its way to the Sabrimala shrine, met with an accident and overturned in Kerala's Laha. All the injured people were rushed to a hospital, and among them, the condition of the eight-year-old boy, identified as Manikandan, is critical.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forty-three people were hurt in the accident, which was believed to have occurred after the driver lost control of the car while navigating a curve in the road, district health officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

All passengers in the bus were rescued within an hour after the collision, according to health minister Veena George, and the bus was moved away from the scene by 10am.

George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims, and said necessary treatment has been ensured for all those who suffered injuries.

"Five persons including the boy were referred to the Kottayam Medical College. Some among them require surgery," the Minister said in a Facebook post. A team of doctors and nurses of the Pathanamthitta General Hospital and Konni Medical College, are making arrangements for the treatment, she said As of now, 38 persons are currently undergoing treatment at Pathanamthitta General Hospital, she said, adding that arrangements have been made for those escaped unhurt and steps would be taken to send them to their native place soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top officials, such as the district collector and police head, also reached the spot.

(With inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail