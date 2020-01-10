e-paper
UP bus with 50 passengers in flames after collision, some feared trapped

According to initial reports, some passengers were feared to be trapped in the bus.

Jan 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed the district magistrate and the Kannauj superintendent of police to the accident site to oversee rescue and relief operations.
A double-decker bus with more than 50 people on board caught fire along with the truck with Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Friday night,police said.

According to initial reports, some passengers were feared to be trapped inside the bus.

“The fire tenders are trying to control the fire. There could be casualties as people are inside. How many are in there or how many are hurt is not clear. It will be clear only after the fire gets under control. The bus was private and collided with the truck head-on,” said a police official

It was a private double decker bus run by Vimal Bus Service, said the official.

The bus was headed to Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur from Farrukhabad via Chibramau in UP.

