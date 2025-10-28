Bus catches fire near aircraft at Delhi airport T3 in major scare

A bus caught fire near an aircraft at the Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Tuesday. The bus reportedly belonged to AISATS, a ground handling company. A bus fire was reported at the Delhi airport (File)

No one was on board when the bus fire broke out, officials said. The fire was quickly brought under control. The incident took place around 1 pm, when the CNG-powered passenger bus, parked on the airside of Terminal 3, suddenly caught fire. Airport officials said no passengers had boarded the bus.

"In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes. The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," Delhi Airport said in a statement.

DCP IGI Vichitra Veer said that the fire was reported around 1:00 pm at the IGI Airport police station.

He said that fire tenders, local police, and CISF personnel immediately rushed to the spot, along with other concerned agencies, to contain the blaze.

“As per the information available so far, the bus was not carrying any passengers or luggage at that time. Only the driver was inside,” the officer said.

He added that the fire was swiftly brought under control and that no injuries were reported in the incident.

“An inspection of the vehicle will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the fire,” DCP Veer said.

Visuals shared online showed the bus engulfed in flames just metres away from an Air India aircraft.

The fire was fully controlled within 2–3 minutes, preventing any damage to nearby aircraft or airport operations.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is being investigated.