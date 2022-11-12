'By 2029, BJP will be everywhere in India': Assam's Himanta Sarma at HTLS 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) expansion in southern and eastern India was underway, and by 2029, the party will be everywhere in the country, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Day 5 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP's expansion in southern and eastern underway. After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will be in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The BJP will be in more two-three states where it wasn't there till now. By 2029, the BJP will be everywhere in the country,” Sarma said.

Sarma also said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is part of the BJP's commitment, “part of our ideology. Like the CAA, you will also see Unified Civil Code (UCC) coming”.

Ticket distribution

“Unlike other parties, there is zeal and enthusiasm in the BJP. When you know that the next generation is ready, you should give them tickets… We are not surprised. Not a single worker is discussing it. There should be a mixture of all generations. The entry of BS Yediyurappa into Parliament is an example,” the Assam chief minister said on ticket distributions among BJP leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sarma, 75 is a good age when one should think of doing other things for the party.

‘Modi is an inspiration'

Taking a dig at his old part Congress, Sarma said, “The entire world admires PM Modi. I look at PM Modi as an inspiration. They look at the Congress as a compulsion.”

On Mamata Banerjee's softer stance on PM Modi

“Prime Minister Modi is a prime minister for every chief minister. There must be a very good relationship between chief ministers and prime minister. Mamata recently spoke highly about PM Modi. I will not read too much into it since she will not join the BJP,” the BJP leader said.

Mission Bengal

Sarma said in the West Bengal assembly election, the BJP was close to winning 100 seats (since lost a few seats by a close margin). “Bengal, Odisha and Telangana are our next target. ”The climax is yet to be reached. Will by reach by 2029," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On RSS

“Any good-thinking people will praise the RSS. It doesn't have any ambition in life,” he said.

‘People who voted for Tharoor will join the BJP soon’

“There are many good people in the Congress. I think the Congress leaders who voted for Shashi Tharoor in the party's presidential election will join the BJP soon,” Sarma took a swipe at the Congress.

AAP a challenge?

There is someone leading a municipality-like government in Delhi, that's it. Should stick to it. "They are start-ups like party. That's why they are giving freebies. Why should I be concerned about who is replacing Congress in the opposition? The BJP is not discussing ‘aam aadmi’ or ‘khaas aadmi’ in Gujarat," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON