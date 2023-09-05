News / India News / Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on 7 seats, first face-off for INDIA bloc
Live

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on 7 seats, first face-off for INDIA bloc

Sep 05, 2023 07:26 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The by-elections are seen as a crucial affair as it is the first face-off since the formation of the Opposition coalition INDIA.

Voting for the by-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal and Jharkhand, began at 7 am on Tuesday – the first contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

In five seats, by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their post
In five seats, by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their post(File image)

The bypolls will be held for two seats – Boxanagar and Dhanpur – in Tripura, while Kerala's Puthuppally seat fell vacant due to the demise of Oommen Chandy. The Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP.

Dhupguri assembly constituency in north Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand's Bageshwar are also going to the polls on Tuesday. The results of bypolls will be announced on Friday, the Election Commission said.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 05, 2023 07:18 AM IST

    Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Voting to 7 assembly seats begins

    Voting to 7 assembly seats for bypolls begins

  • Sep 05, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    Tripura bypolls: CPI(M) and BJP contesting 

    In Tripura’s Dhanpur, BJP's Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat leaving the assembly vacant.

    BJP is fielding Bhoumik's brother, Bindu Debnath against Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls.

    CPI(M) and BJP will contest against each other in Tripura’s Boxanagar seat which was left vacant by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

  • Sep 05, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Ghosi bypoll crucial affair for SP and BJP

    Dara Singh Chauhan’s resignation as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA necessitated bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi. Chauhan joined BJP after his resignation and BJP is fielding Chauhan against SP’s Sudhakar Singh for the bypolls.

    Singh was previously MLA in Ghosi from 2012 to 2017 but lost in consecutive Assembly polls since then. Congress is backing its INDIA ally, SP.

    Ghosi bypoll is a crucial affair for SP and BJP as it is the first face-off since the formation of the Opposition coalition INDIA.

  • Sep 05, 2023 06:57 AM IST

    Bypoll 2023 LIVE: By-elections necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs

    The bypolls in Dhupguri, Puthuppally, Bageshwar, Dumri and Boxanagar were necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the MLAs of Ghosi and Dhanpur resigned from their posts.

  • Sep 05, 2023 06:54 AM IST

    Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Stage set for Tripura assembly by-elections today

    The stage is set for the bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, which will witness a straight fight between the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) on Tuesday.

    All polling booths will be manned by central paramilitary forces, while Tripura State Rifles personnel will be deployed outside them to maintain strict security, an official said.

    Dhanpur assembly constituency has 59 booths and Boxanagar has 51.

    "All necessary arrangements have been made for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections," Additional Chief Electoral Officer UG Mog told PTI.

  • Sep 05, 2023 06:47 AM IST

    Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Maoist-affected Dumri ready for byelection amid tight security

    With the deployment of polling officials and security personnel in their respective booths, Maoist-affected Dumri assembly seat is all set for a by-election on Tuesday when nearly three lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of six candidates.

    The polling in 373 polling stations, of which 200 are Maoist-affected, will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm.

    As many as 1,640 polling personnel have been deployed for the exercise, a top official said.

  • Sep 05, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Voting in seven assembly seats today, litmus test for INDIA bloc

    Bypolls to seven assembly seats is scheduled to be held Tuesday, serving as a litmus test for the Opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The bypolls will be held for two seats in Tripura, and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

    The results of these polls will be announced on Friday, the Election Commission had said last month. Dig deeper

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bypoll uttar pradesh tripura west bengal kerala uttarakhand + 4 more

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting began on 7 seats, first face-off for INDIA

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The by-elections are seen as a crucial affair as it is the first face-off since the formation of the Opposition coalition INDIA.

In five seats, by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their post(File image)
ByShobhit Gupta

Seven bypolls in 6 states today: Opposition INDIA bloc's first electoral test

Polling for the bypolls in Ghosi, Dumri, Dhanpur, Boxanagar, Bageshwar, Dhupguri and Puthuppally began at 7am.

Opposition leaders during the INDIA meet in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 07:17 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

India to be invited to join Israel, Greece, Cyprus trilateral summit: Greek PM

India can be invited to the next trilateral-- Israel, Greece and Cyprus summit next year.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister and leader of New Democracy party(Bloomberg)
india news
Published on Sep 05, 2023 04:45 AM IST
ANI |

Aditya -L1 successfully completes second earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 10 around 2:30 pm, the space agency said.

Aditya-L1 Mission(ISRO)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 07:15 AM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

NHRC sends notice to Rajasthan govt over stripping, parading of woman

The 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband, police earlier said.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 04:46 AM IST
PTI |

6 years on, activists seek speedy trial in Lankesh murder case

Gauri Lankesh, an activist and journalist was shot dead outside her Rajarajeshwarinagar residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017

Six years after the assassination of activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh, her family and activists demands a faster trial. (HT Archive)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 01:07 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Bengaluru commuters want seamless last-mile connectivity

The survey launched in July was conducted by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and World Resource Institute India (WRI) to encourage commuters to use public transport at least twice a week

A survey revealed that 95% of respondents who use personal vehicle to reach office want to shift to metro in Bengaluru. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 01:04 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Kerala man dies by suicide after attempting to kill 3 daughters

A separate case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) has been filed related to the death by suicide.

While the two daughters, aged 13 and 10, respectively, are out of danger, the third daughter (7) is undergoing treatment, the police said (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 01:03 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

Assam man held in Bengaluru over held for blackmailing woman

The accused was working at a Bengaluru firm where he befriended the woman and got into a relationship with the during which he took the intimate pictures, police said

A 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly blackmailing, asking sexual favours from a woman. (Representative Image)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

No southern leader appointed in ‘one poll’ panel, says BRS

Senior BRS leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Centre had always discriminated against the southern states in taking key decisions

T Harish Rao (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 01:00 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

INDIA must win, BJP wants to ruin states’ autonomy: Stalin

Stalin launched a sharp attack on the Centre, saying it was operating as a “vengeful body primed against state governments run by opposition parties

MKStalin accused the BJP-led Union government of destroying the country’s social justice, secular politics, social harmony, state autonomy and federalism. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 02:57 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Family of 4 killed in Tamil Nadu after quarrel over drinking in their farm; 1 arrested

The victims have been identified as a farmer Senthil Kumar (49), his cousin Mohanraj (47), and aunts Pushpavathi (65), and Rathinambal (55).

A FIR was registered against four accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 3. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 12:58 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Andhra Pradesh high court denies bail to Bhaskar Reddy in ex-minister’s murder case

The Telangana high court denies bail to YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of YSR Congress party MP YS Avinash Reddy, and his aide in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The court cites the ongoing investigation and possibility of influencing the judgement as reasons for the denial.

Bhaskar Reddy was arrested in the case on April 16. (Shutterstock)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 12:57 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

62 taluks eligible to be declared drought-hit, says Minister

The subdistricts were identified after a survey conducted in 113 taluks, which are facing severe crop losses due to deficient rainfall.

30 June 2018, Bangalore: Krishna Byre Gowda Karnataka Minister for Rural Development. Photograph by Nagesj Polali/ Mint
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

5 years after floods, is Kerala equipped for heavy rain?

Half a decade on, HT spent time in Chengannur, speaking to victims and officials to understand if the state was equipped to handle another deluge or not.

The 2018 Kerala floods has claimed lives of 480 people. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Chengannur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out