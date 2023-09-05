Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on 7 seats, first face-off for INDIA bloc
Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: The by-elections are seen as a crucial affair as it is the first face-off since the formation of the Opposition coalition INDIA.
Voting for the by-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal and Jharkhand, began at 7 am on Tuesday – the first contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
The bypolls will be held for two seats – Boxanagar and Dhanpur – in Tripura, while Kerala's Puthuppally seat fell vacant due to the demise of Oommen Chandy. The Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP.
Dhupguri assembly constituency in north Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand's Bageshwar are also going to the polls on Tuesday. The results of bypolls will be announced on Friday, the Election Commission said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 05, 2023 07:18 AM IST
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Voting to 7 assembly seats begins
- Sep 05, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Tripura bypolls: CPI(M) and BJP contesting
In Tripura’s Dhanpur, BJP's Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat leaving the assembly vacant.
BJP is fielding Bhoumik's brother, Bindu Debnath against Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls.
CPI(M) and BJP will contest against each other in Tripura’s Boxanagar seat which was left vacant by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.
- Sep 05, 2023 06:59 AM IST
Ghosi bypoll crucial affair for SP and BJP
Dara Singh Chauhan’s resignation as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA necessitated bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi. Chauhan joined BJP after his resignation and BJP is fielding Chauhan against SP’s Sudhakar Singh for the bypolls.
Singh was previously MLA in Ghosi from 2012 to 2017 but lost in consecutive Assembly polls since then. Congress is backing its INDIA ally, SP.
Ghosi bypoll is a crucial affair for SP and BJP as it is the first face-off since the formation of the Opposition coalition INDIA.
- Sep 05, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: By-elections necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs
The bypolls in Dhupguri, Puthuppally, Bageshwar, Dumri and Boxanagar were necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the MLAs of Ghosi and Dhanpur resigned from their posts.
- Sep 05, 2023 06:54 AM IST
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Stage set for Tripura assembly by-elections today
The stage is set for the bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, which will witness a straight fight between the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) on Tuesday.
All polling booths will be manned by central paramilitary forces, while Tripura State Rifles personnel will be deployed outside them to maintain strict security, an official said.
Dhanpur assembly constituency has 59 booths and Boxanagar has 51.
"All necessary arrangements have been made for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections," Additional Chief Electoral Officer UG Mog told PTI.
- Sep 05, 2023 06:47 AM IST
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Maoist-affected Dumri ready for byelection amid tight security
With the deployment of polling officials and security personnel in their respective booths, Maoist-affected Dumri assembly seat is all set for a by-election on Tuesday when nearly three lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of six candidates.
The polling in 373 polling stations, of which 200 are Maoist-affected, will begin at 7 am and continue till 5 pm.
As many as 1,640 polling personnel have been deployed for the exercise, a top official said.
- Sep 05, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Bypoll 2023 LIVE: Voting in seven assembly seats today, litmus test for INDIA bloc
Bypolls to seven assembly seats is scheduled to be held Tuesday, serving as a litmus test for the Opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The bypolls will be held for two seats in Tripura, and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The results of these polls will be announced on Friday, the Election Commission had said last month. Dig deeper