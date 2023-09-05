Bypolls 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins on 7 seats, first face-off for INDIA bloc

Voting for the by-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal and Jharkhand, began at 7 am on Tuesday – the first contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In five seats, by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their post(File image)

The bypolls will be held for two seats – Boxanagar and Dhanpur – in Tripura, while Kerala's Puthuppally seat fell vacant due to the demise of Oommen Chandy. The Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan, who rejoined the BJP.

Dhupguri assembly constituency in north Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand's Bageshwar are also going to the polls on Tuesday. The results of bypolls will be announced on Friday, the Election Commission said.