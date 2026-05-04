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Bypoll election result LIVE: ECI to begin counting votes at 8 am; all eyes on Baramati seat

By Danita Yadav
May 04, 2026 07:32:46 am IST

Bypoll election result LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is counting votes for the assembly bypolls for seven seats across five states from 8 am today. The states which went to the polls include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura and Nagaland.

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Bypoll election result LIVE: All eyes are on the Baramati seat in Maharashtra, which fell vacant after the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8am onwards. (PTI)

Bypoll election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls in five states will begin at 8 am today. Along with the bypoll results, the Election Commission of India will also declare the results of the assembly elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:32:46 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: 7 candidates in fray for Nagaland’s Koridang seat

    Bypoll election result LIVE: According to the Nagaland government, the seven candidates contesting for the Koridang (ST) seat are Daochir (BJP), Abenjang (NPP), T. Chalokumba (INC), Imtiwapang (IND), Major (Retd) Toshikaba (IND), Imchatoba Imchen (IND), and Wapangmeren (IND). The bypoll was called after the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen (75) on November 11 last year.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:28:30 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: Key contest between BJP, Congress and CPI(M) in Tripura’s Dharmanagar

    Bypoll election result LIVE: In Dharmanagar, the bypoll was held following the passing of sitting MLA and Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, said ECI. Key candidates for the seat include Jahar Chakraborti of the ruling BJP, Chayan Bhattacharjee of the Congress, and Amitabha Datta representing the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:24:04 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: Polls held in Bagalkot, Davanagere South seats in Karnataka

    Bypoll election result LIVE: In Karnataka, the Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti (Meti Hullappa Yamanappa), and Davanagere South following the passing of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The results for the same will be declared today.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:20:06 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: Why was a bypoll held in Maharashtra?

    Bypoll election result LIVE: In Maharashtra, the Election Commission announced by-elections after vacancies in the Rahuri and Baramati seats. In Rahuri, the death of Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile called for a fresh poll. Meanwhile, in Baramati, the election was called after the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:11:59 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: Where were bypolls held?

    Bypoll election result LIVE: Based on the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the bypoll elections were held in five states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura and Nagaland. The by-election was also set to be held in Goa, but was cancelled a day before the voting.

    In Gujarat, the Umreth seat went to poll along with Karnataka’s Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Maharashtra’s Rahuri, Baramati, Koridang (ST) of Nagaland, and Tripura’s Dharmanagar assembly constituency.

  • Mon, 04 May 2026 07:03:30 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: Counting of votes for 7 assembly seats across 5 states from 8 am

    Bypoll election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypoll elections 2026 will at 8 am, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India. The results of the by-elections held across five states will be available on the official website of the polling body, results.eci.gov.in, after counting concludes.

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