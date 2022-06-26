Bypoll results 2022: List of winners from Lok Sabha, state assembly seats

A total of three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly constituencies went to polls on Sunday, necessitated over various reasons in the past year. The counting of votes started at 8am for the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab's Sangrur and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Azamgarh, and for assembly seats across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the AAP made a monumental win in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar bypoll, which was left vacant by Raghav Chadha for his Rajya Sabha debut, the party lost face in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab.

In a huge setback at a time when Bhagwant Mann-led government has been facing the opposition's wrath over the law and order situation in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and Khalistan ideologue Simranjit Singh Mann has defeated ruling party candidate Gurmail Singh from Sangrur.

In Tripura, the BJP won three out of four bypoll seats. Chief minister Manik Saha won his home seat from Town Bardowali, securing his chief ministerial rank, while the Congress won the Agartala bypoll, making a return to the assembly after years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Jharkhand, the Congress was leading against the BJP. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP has won the Atmakar assembly seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was in a clear lead in both seats. In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua was leading against his nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav of Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, in Rampur, BJP has claimed victory as party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi leads by 40,000 votes against SP's Asim Raja of the SP.

Here are the list of winners/leading candidates across the bypolls:

List of winners in Lok Sabha bypolls:

Bypoll seat Winner/Leading candidate Loser/Trailing candidate Winning party Sangrur (Punjab) Simranjit Singh Mann Gurmail Singh (AAP) Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Dinesh Lal Yadav Dharmendra Yadav (SP) BJP Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi Mohd. Asim Raja (SP) BJP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

List of winners in Assembly bypolls:

Bypoll seat Winner/Leading candidate Loser/Trailing candidate Winning party Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh) Mekapati.Vikram Reddy Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli (BJP) YSRCP Mandar (Jharkhand) Shilpi Neha Tirkey Gangotri Kujur (BJP) Congress Rajinder Nagar (Delhi NCT) Durgesh Pathak Rajesh Bhatia (BJP) Aam Aadmi Party Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Ashok Sinha (BJP) Congress Jubarajnagar Malina Debnath Sailendra Chandra Nath (CPI-M) BJP Surma Swapna Das Baburam Satnami (IND) BJP Town Bardowali Manik Saha Asish Kumar Saha (Congress) BJP

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON