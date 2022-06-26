Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bypoll results 2022: List of winners from Lok Sabha, state assembly seats
india news

Bypoll results 2022: List of winners from Lok Sabha, state assembly seats

The counting of votes was held across six states, including three Lok Sabha seats and 7 Assembly constituencies.
The counting of votes in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats were held on Sunday.(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 04:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A total of three Lok Sabha seats and seven assembly constituencies went to polls on Sunday, necessitated over various reasons in the past year. The counting of votes started at 8am for the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab's Sangrur and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Azamgarh, and for assembly seats across Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

While the AAP made a monumental win in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar bypoll, which was left vacant by Raghav Chadha for his Rajya Sabha debut, the party lost face in the Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab.

In a huge setback at a time when Bhagwant Mann-led government has been facing the opposition's wrath over the law and order situation in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and Khalistan ideologue Simranjit Singh Mann has defeated ruling party candidate Gurmail Singh from Sangrur.

In Tripura, the BJP won three out of four bypoll seats. Chief minister Manik Saha won his home seat from Town Bardowali, securing his chief ministerial rank, while the Congress won the Agartala bypoll, making a return to the assembly after years.

RELATED STORIES

In Jharkhand, the Congress was leading against the BJP. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP has won the Atmakar assembly seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was in a clear lead in both seats. In Azamgarh, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua was leading against his nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav of Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, in Rampur, BJP has claimed victory as party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi leads by 40,000 votes against SP's Asim Raja of the SP.

Here are the list of winners/leading candidates across the bypolls:

List of winners in Lok Sabha bypolls:

Bypoll seatWinner/Leading candidateLoser/Trailing candidateWinning party
Sangrur (Punjab)Simranjit Singh MannGurmail Singh (AAP)Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)
Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh)Dinesh Lal YadavDharmendra Yadav (SP)BJP
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)Ghanshyam Singh LodhiMohd. Asim Raja (SP)BJP

List of winners in Assembly bypolls:

Bypoll seatWinner/Leading candidateLoser/Trailing candidateWinning party
Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh)Mekapati.Vikram ReddyBharath Kumar Gundlapalli (BJP)YSRCP
Mandar (Jharkhand)Shilpi Neha TirkeyGangotri Kujur (BJP)Congress
Rajinder Nagar (Delhi NCT)Durgesh PathakRajesh Bhatia (BJP)Aam Aadmi Party
AgartalaSudip Roy BarmanAshok Sinha (BJP)Congress
JubarajnagarMalina DebnathSailendra Chandra Nath (CPI-M)BJP
SurmaSwapna DasBaburam Satnami (IND)BJP
Town BardowaliManik SahaAsish Kumar Saha (Congress)BJP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bypolls by-election election result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP