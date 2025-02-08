Bypoll election result live: BJP aims for redemption, SP seeks edge in Milkipur
Bypoll election result live: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode (East) constituencies began at 8 am. The by-election for both seats was held alongside the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5. In Milkipur, 10 candidates contested, with the main fight between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhanu Paswan....Read More
A total of 46 candidates are contesting for the Erode East constituency, with 44 running as independents. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has nominated VC Chandrakumar, who faces competition from Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi.
A total of 46 candidates, including 44 independents, are in the fray for the Erode East constituency. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded VC Chandrakumar, while Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has nominated MK Seethalakshmi.
On February 5, voter turnout stood at 65 percent in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and 64 percent in Tamil Nadu's Erode East. The Milkipur bypoll was triggered by the resignation of SP leader Awadhesh Prasad, while the Erode East election followed the passing of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan.
The BJP’s defeat in Faizabad was one of its most humiliating setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Milkipur is one of five assembly segments within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.
For the 2025 bypoll, the Ram Janmabhoomi issue took center stage. BJP’s defeat in Faizabad to SP’s Awadhesh Prasad—who previously represented Milkipur before his Lok Sabha win—was both a national shock and a major embarrassment for the party.
Bypoll election result live: Counting of postal ballots for Milkipur bypoll concludes
Bypoll election result live: As per the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots were counted first followed by the commencement of EVM vote counting for Milkipur. Subsequently, the counting of votes cast through both postal ballots and EVMs will proceed simultaneously. In a bid to ensure transparency, VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips from five randomly selected polling stations will be matched with the EVM count, a practice introduced since 2019.
Bypoll election result live: Tight security in place as Milkipur bypoll vote counting underway
Bypoll election result live: The counting of votes for the Milkipur assembly bypoll began on Saturday under tight security, as confirmed by election officials. The vote counting process for electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be conducted across 14 tables at the counting centre.
Bypoll election result live: DMK’s VC Chandirakumar faces NTK’s MK Seethalakshmi
Bypoll election result live: The counting of votes for the February 5 by-election to the Erode East Assembly segment began on Saturday morning. The process started at 8 am at a government college in Chithode, within the district. Postal ballots were counted first, followed by the opening of the EVMs. Earlier, on Wednesday, the western segment recorded a voter turnout of 67.97%. There are 46 candidates in the race, including 44 independents. The key contest is between VC Chandirakumar of the ruling DMK and M K Seethalakshmi of the Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK). Opposition parties, including the main opposition AIADMK, have boycotted the election. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan last year.
Bypoll election result live: BJP seeks redemption, SP eyes gains in Milkipur
Bypoll election result live: The Milkipur bypolls emerged as a high-stakes political contest within Ayodhya's Hindutva stronghold, providing the BJP a chance to recover following their unexpected loss in the Faizabad Lok Sabha election just eight months ago. For the Samajwadi Party, it was an opportunity to gain further momentum in the race. The bypolls were triggered by Awadhesh Prasad vacating his seat after winning a parliamentary seat in Faizabad, which includes the Milkipur assembly segment. The defeat of two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh in Faizabad to his SP rival was a significant setback, especially in the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Bypoll election result live: Security beefed-up in Ayodhya
Bypoll election result live: As counting of votes for Milkipur has begun, security has been heightened at the strong rooms in Ayodhya.
Bypoll election result live: Ayodhya SSP says discussions have been held with political parties
Bypoll election result live: Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan said that duties have been assigned in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines, and discussions have been held with political parties. Traffic regulations are being enforced on select routes.
Bypoll election result live: BJP Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on Election Commission
Bypoll election result live: The BJP has condemned Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement calling the Election Commission "dead," accusing the Opposition of targeting constitutional institutions after electoral defeats.