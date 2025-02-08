Bypoll election result live: EVMs are kept at a distribution centre ahead of the Milkipur Assembly by-election, in Ayodhya, Tuesday. (PTI)

Bypoll election result live: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode (East) constituencies began at 8 am. The by-election for both seats was held alongside the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5. In Milkipur, 10 candidates contested, with the main fight between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and Bharatiya Janata Party's Chandrabhanu Paswan....Read More

A total of 46 candidates are contesting for the Erode East constituency, with 44 running as independents. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has nominated VC Chandrakumar, who faces competition from Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) MK Seethalakshmi.

On February 5, voter turnout stood at 65 percent in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and 64 percent in Tamil Nadu's Erode East. The Milkipur bypoll was triggered by the resignation of SP leader Awadhesh Prasad, while the Erode East election followed the passing of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan.

The BJP’s defeat in Faizabad was one of its most humiliating setbacks in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Milkipur is one of five assembly segments within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

For the 2025 bypoll, the Ram Janmabhoomi issue took center stage. BJP’s defeat in Faizabad to SP’s Awadhesh Prasad—who previously represented Milkipur before his Lok Sabha win—was both a national shock and a major embarrassment for the party.