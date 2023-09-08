Bypolls 2023 results: Opposition secures 4 out 7 seats in first INDIA v NDA battle

The first election battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance concluded Friday, with the Opposition securing four seats, while the BJP emerging victorious in the remaining three.

Bypoll results: Counting of votes underway for the Bageshwar bypoll, in Bageshwar, Friday.(PTI)

The seats that went to bypolls were – Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand, Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats in Tripura, Bageshwar in the hill state of Uttarakhand and Puthuppally seat in Kerala. (Follow Bypolls LIVE updates)

Samajwadi Party holds ground in UP's Ghosi

A significant contest unfolded in BJP-ruled UP, where the joint candidate from the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party's Sudhakar Singh, secured a victory by a margin of over 40,000 votes. He defeated BJP candidate and sitting MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from SP, triggering the need for bypoll. Singh garnered 1,24,427 votes, while his rival Chauhan got 81,668 votes. The Ghosi bypoll seat win serves as a morale booster for the INDIA bloc, as they prepare the road map to take down the Narendra Modi-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

DUMRI: Another key battle between NDA and INDIA was witnessed in Jharkhand's Dumri where the Opposition's joint candidate Bebi Devi from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, retained her late husband and sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto's seat. The INDIA block nominee got about 1,35,480 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 1,18,380 votes.

PUTHUPALLY: The Congress is celebrating the victory of Chandy Oommen, the son of late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy, who retained the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala by a margin of over 36,000 votes in the bypoll on Friday. The Congress veteran had represented the seat for 50 years. The ruling party CPI(M) has fielded Jaick C Thomas from this constituency.

BOXANAGAR, DHANPUR: The BJP won the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura. Saffron party candidate Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat, wresting the constituency from the CPI(M). In Boxanagar, the Left fielded Mizan Hussain, son of sitting MLA Samsul Haque who passed away, triggering the bypoll. Hossain got 34,146 votes, while his nearest rival Mizan Hossain of the CPI(M) got 3,909 votes.

In Dhanpur, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath bagged the seat, which has a significant tribal population. Debnath got 30,017 votes, and his nearest rival Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes. This constituency was once considered a stronghold of the Left. The BJP won this seat for the first time in the assembly poll held seven months ago.

BAGHESHWAR: Another win for the BJP has been in Uttarakhand where its candidate Parvati Das won by 2,405 votes, retaining her late husband and sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das' seat. She bagged 33, 247 votes while the Congress candidate Basant Kumar secured 30,842 votes.

DHUPGURI: In West Bengal, a unique contest unfolded between the INDIA bloc itself as the Trinamool Congress fought against Congress-CPI(M) alliance. TMC defeated the BJP on the seat as its candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy won the Dhupguri bypoll by more than 4,000 votes.

Roy, a history professor, contested against the BJP's Tapasi Roy, the widow of a CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. Roy garnered 96,961 votes while his BJP rival got 92,648 votes.

