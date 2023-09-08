News / India News / Kerala's Puthuppally bypoll results to be announced today; LDF, UDF among major players

Kerala's Puthuppally bypoll results to be announced today; LDF, UDF among major players

ByHT News Desk
Sep 08, 2023 07:55 AM IST

Puthuppally, with a staggering 1.76 lakh registered voters, saw the establishment of 182 polling stations.

The results of the Puthuppally by-election in Kerala's Kottayam district, held earlier this week, are set to be announced on Friday. Counting of votes will take place at the Baselius College's special station, with an initial focus on postal and service ballots.

72.91% turnout recorded in Puthuppally bypoll (File Photo)
72.91% turnout recorded in Puthuppally bypoll (File Photo)

Puthuppally, with a staggering 1.76 lakh registered voters, saw the establishment of 182 polling stations. During the election, four booths were classified as 'sensitive,' prompting the deployment of additional security measures.

The constituency witnessed a fierce showdown between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The battle has been marked by heated exchanges in recent weeks, given its significant stakes for both the ruling and opposition fronts in the state.

This bypoll was necessitated by the passing of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as the Chief Minister twice and held the seat uninterrupted since 1970. Chandy's son, Chandy Oommen, a Youth Congress leader and active participant in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra last year, stepped in as the Congress candidate.

The Communist Party of India (M) or CPI(M) fielded Jaick C Thomas, a youth wing leader who had previously contested unsuccessfully against Chandy in 2016 and 2021. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a minor player in the constituency, put forth Ligin Lal as its candidate, despite securing less than 10 per cent of the vote share in 2021.

Although the Puthuppally result won't sway the state government, given the LDF's dominant 99-seat majority in the 140-member Assembly, it remains a pivotal political event capturing the nation's attention.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out