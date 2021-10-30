Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats to be conducted across 13 states and 1 Union territory today

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly seats in 13 states and one Union territory will be held on Saturday amid strict security and Covid safety measures. In the majority of the seats, the main fight will be between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidates.

Elections to most of these seats were necessitated due to deaths of sitting representatives, primarily due to Covid-19.

The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Here is a look at the states which are going to vote:

West Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its main opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are main contenders in the assembly bypolls at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, Santipur in Nadia district, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.

Of the four, two constituencies -- Dinhata and Santipur -- were won by the BJP in the March-April assembly elections but the winners did not take oath to retain their Lok Sabha seats.

Bypolls in the remaining two seats were necessitated following the death of TMC’s winning candidates.

There are 24 candidates in the fray whose fate would be decided by about a million voters in these constituencies.

Assam

Assam will see a direct contest between the ruling BJP and its allies, and the Congress in five assembly seats of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra.

Around 7.96 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 31 contestants in the five seats that fell vacant due to resignations and deaths of legislators, officials said on Friday.

The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates in three seats, leaving the other two to alliance partner United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The Congress has fielded candidates in all the five seats, while its former allies, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), are contesting in two and one seats, respectively.

Meghalaya

Here, elections are being held in three seats – Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala – where the ruling National People’s Party and the Congress are in direct contest. The fate of about 20 candidates will be decided by about 102,000 voters.

The poll campaign was violent amid clashes between NPP and Congress workers.

Bihar

A total of 17 candidates will be contesting the bypoll for two seats, Tarapur and Kushweshwar Asthan, in Bihar.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs, Mewalal Choudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari, both from the ruling Janata Dal (United).

The state witnessed a fierce campaign between the JD(U) and opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD chief Lalu Prasad also held an election rally in both the constituencies on October 27, the last day of campaign.

In Tarapur, JD(U)’s Rajiv Kumar Singh has been pitted against RJD’s Arun Kumar and Congress Rajesh Kumar Mishra. In Kushweswar Asthan, RJD’s Ganesh Bharti has been fielded against JD(U)’s Aman Bhushan Hazari and Congress leader Atirek Kumar.

Karnataka

As many as 4.20 lakh voters will decide the fate of 19 candidates contesting the bypolls for Sindgi and Hanagal assembly constituencies.

The bypolls are seen as the first electoral test for Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister on July 28 this year.

Besides Bommai and Yediyurappa, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar campaigned extensively for the polls.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs.

Himachal Pradesh

The stakes are high for Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur as bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha and three assembly seats — Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kothkai and Arki — are being conducted before the assembly elections next year.

Mandi is the home district of Thakur. Wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, has been pitted by the Congress against the chief minister. Singh passed away after a prolonged illness in July this year.

The Fatehpur assembly segment in Kangra district, which fell vacant due to the death of incumbent legislator Sujan Singh Pathania, will see a triangular contest between Congress’ Bhawani Singh Pathania, son of the deceased incumbent legislator, BJP’s Baldev Thakur and former MP Rajan Sushant, who is contesting as an Independent.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly, rebel BJP candidate, Chetan Bragta, whose father and former minister Narinder Bragta served as sitting MLA and succumbed to Covid in April this year, is in direct contest with Congress candidate Rohit Thakur. The BJP has fielded Neelam Sarkak from this seat.

In Arki, the contest is between Congress leader Sanjay Awasthi and BJP leader Rattan Singh Pal. Singh’s death had necessitated the election here.

Rajasthan

The Congress and BJP are in direct contest in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly segments, whose sitting MLAs, Gautam Lal Meena (BJP) and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat (Congress) passed away this year.

The Congress has fielded Preeti Shaktawat, wife of late Vallabnagar MLA Gajendra Singh, whereas the BJP has picked up a new face, Himmat Singh Jhala, for the polls.

In Dhariawad, Congress has fielded Nagraj Meena while the BJP has nominated Khet Singh. In all, 24 candidates are contesting from the two segments.

Telangana

An intense battle is expected between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and BJP, the main contenders, in Huzurabad assembly constituency. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting MLA and former state health minister Eatala Rajender, after he quit the TRS and joined the BJP in June this year.

BJP leader Rajender has been pitted against TRS youth wing leader Gellu Srinivasa Yadav for the election.

Maharashtra

The Deglur bypoll in central Maharashtra is a prestigious fight with BJP fielding Shiv Sena’s three-term MLA Subhash Sabne and the Congress nominating Jitesh Antapurkar, son of former party MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar who died due to Covid in April this year. Prakash Ambedkar-led Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi has fielded Uttam Ingole for the bypolls.

Nagaland and Mizoram

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland retained the Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency after its candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger was declared elected unopposed on October 13 by the election commission.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will take on opposition Congress, Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and Bharatiya Janata Party, in the bye-election for Tuirial assembly seat.

In addition to these, voting will also take place in Lok Sabha seats of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh and Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.