Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bypolls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala on Nov 29
india news

Bypolls to 3 Rajya Sabha seats each in Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala on Nov 29

The Election Commission on Sunday announced by-polls to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Kerala to be held on November 29.
The counting of votes to all the three bypolls shall take place on November 29 at 5pm. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 04:56 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Election Commission on Sunday announced by-polls to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Kerala to be held on November 29.

The need for conducting by-polls in Kerala and West Bengal was necessitated due to the resignation of MPs Jose K Mani and Arpita Ghosh respectively.

Meanwhile, one seat in Maharashtra became vacant after the demise of MLC Sharad Namdeo Ranpise.

According to an official statement issued by the EC, the last date for filing nominations for the by-polls is November 16.

The counting of votes shall take place on November 29 at 5pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly bypolls rajya sabha seat maharashtra kerala state of west bengal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MP villages to pay for property, water, sanitation as state invokes old law

Zydus Cadila agrees to cut price per dose of its Covid vaccine to 265: Report

PM Modi's plane flies over Pak airspace, to return from Italy via same route

Drugs-on-cruise case: Other than Aryan Khan, who all have got bail till now
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP