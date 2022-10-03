By-polls to 7 assembly constituencies in 6 states on November 3: Election Commission

By-elections for seven assembly constituencies in six states will be held on November 3, followed by counting of votes three days later, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday, announcing the schedule.

Of the seats for which by-polls will be held, two are in Bihar (Mokama, Gopalganj), and one each in Maharashtra (Andheri East), Haryana (Adampur), Telangana (Munugode), Uttar Pradesh (Gola Gokrannath), and Odisha (Dhamnagar).

The exercise was necessitated due to vacancy on each seat. Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the-then MLA from Mokama, was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.

The Andheri East, Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar constituencies, too, fell vacant due to the demise of their respective legislators: the Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke (in May) and BJP's Arvind Giri and Bishnu Sethi (both in September). In Haryana, resignation by Kuldeep Bishnoi, and by K Rajagopal Reddy in Telangana, led to vacancy on the Adampur and Munugode segments respectively.

Meanwhile, as per the schedule announced by the poll panel, gazette notification for the by-polls will be issued on October 7, while October 14 is the last date to submit nominations. Candidates can withdraw their nomination on or before October 17, and the by-elections have to be completed before November 7.

