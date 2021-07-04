‘C’ in Congress stands for 'cunning' as party left Bahujans helpless: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati hit back at the Congress for suggesting BSP was in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the ‘C’ in Congress stands for cunning as the party, in spite of coming to power on the back of Bahujan votes, had left them helpless.

"The C in Congress actually stands for 'cunning' party which left Bahujans helpless and made them slaves despite forming governments at the Centre and in states for a long time due to their votes,” Mayawati tweeted.

Eventually, the BSP was formed and at that time the BJP was not in power at the Centre or in the states," she added.

Also Read: Congress can fight UP polls without alliance with SP or BSP: Ajay Kumar Lallu

The erstwhile chief minister was responding to claims made by UP Congress of the 'B' in BSP denoting BJP. In a series of three tweets, she claimed that Congress was barely surviving in UP.

“Congress, which is running on oxygen in UP too, says that BSP's 'B' means 'BJP'. This is grossly objectionable since BSP's 'B' means Bahujan, which includes SCs, STs, OBCs. People from religious minorities and other marginalized sections come, because of their large numbers, they are called Bahujans,” Mayawati said.

As the political scenario has begun to heat up before the 2021 UP legislative assembly election, parties have been lashing out at one another every day. Mayawati claimed that elections in the state will never be free and fair under Congress, Samajwadi Party, and BJP, as they were under her government.

“It is also well known that due to Congress, SP, and BJP, no small or big election can ever be free and fair in UP and no one should expect anything from them, whereas in the time of BSP government all the small and big elections were conducted free and fair,” tweeted Mayawati.