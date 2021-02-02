CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
The Centre on Tuesday said it is preparing rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was passed by both houses of Parliament in 2019.
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) are under preparation. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted extension of time upto 09.04.2021 and 09.07.2021 respectively to frame these rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA),” Rai said in the Lok Sabha while replying to a question regarding the implementation of CAA.
The act allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to avail Indian citizenship. People belonging to these communities who arrived in India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these three countries will not be treated as illegal migrants but will be provided with Indian citizenship. President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on December 12, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that CAA will ensure that persecuted minorities will get access to a secure future while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in 2019 and assured that the law will not snatch anyone’s citizenship. Union home minister Amit Shah has also on several occasions said that CAA is meant to give persecuted minorities a chance towards living a dignified life.
Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. CAA’s detractors believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target Muslims living in India. Several protests were held against CAA last year and agitation in northeast Delhi turned violent and spiralled into communal riots on February 24, 2020. More than 50 people died and 200 people were injured in the riots. Uttar Pradesh also witnessed riots and clashes between anti-CAA protesters and police officials at the beginning of 2020.
The announcement made by Rai comes at a time when Assam and West Bengal is preparing to hold elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its campaign in both states have promised on several occasions to implement the CAA and NRC to resolve the issue of illegal migrants in the region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition obstructing important discussions: Joshi
- Earlier in the day, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told parliamentarians from opposition parties that the government is ready to hold discussions on the farm laws both ‘inside and outside Parliament.’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam orders probe into sound system glitch at PM Modi’s rally in Sivasagar
- The Assam government set up a three-member committee to probe the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system during Prime Minister’s speech on January 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Action on old vehicles, traffic congestion in Delhi's plan against air pollution
- It was strongly reiterated that overaged petrol/diesel vehicles more than 15/10 years of age must not be allowed to ply in NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP hold alliance talks with TMC to fight BJP in Bengal assembly polls
- RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata while TMC MP Saugata Roy held talks with NCP's Sharad Pawar in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief Nadda to begin 2 day visit to poll-bound Kerala on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra speaker Patole calls for law for using ballot paper in polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 test required for attending Odisha assembly's budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aatmanirbhar formation flight, Lancer heavy bomber in Aero India 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eviction of homeless people in Indore reunites couple
- The woman was reunited with her husband who went missing on January 3, after a municipal officer called her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 4.1 million healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC says, offence under Prevention of Corruption Act is against society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts on social media? Uttarakhand police won’t verify passport
- Social media behaviour of those applying for passport or arms licence will now be scrutinised for “anti-national” posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Less than 3 million foreign tourists visited India in 2020, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: No intention to bring central anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox