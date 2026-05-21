Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Over 68 unions join ‘chakka jam’ today; demand better pay, app policies
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: The strike call has been given by commercial vehicle unions, including the “Chalak Shakti Union”, demanding that fares in Delhi NCR be revised after a steep fuel price increase.
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Commuters across Delhi-NCR may have to prepare for longer waits, crowded public transport and possible disruptions over the next three days after commercial vehicle drivers’ unions announced a strike from May 21 to May 23, demanding a revision in fares amid rising fuel prices. ...Read More
The strike call has been given by commercial vehicle unions, including the “Chalak Shakti Union”, which wrote to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner informing them about the agitation.
In the letter, the union said the strike was being organised “in solidarity with a nationwide agitation announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress”.
The union also argued that taxi and commercial vehicle fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years despite the steady rise in prices of CNG, petrol and diesel.
According to the letter, repeated fuel price hikes have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to manage operating costs and sustain earnings.
Cab, auto strike from today: 10 points on what are the demands
1. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) called the three-day strike against the recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles and the proposed ban on older vehicles entering Delhi-NCR, while the Chalak Shakti Union backed the agitation and also raised concerns that cab and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite steep increases in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.
2. More than 68 transport unions in Delhi-NCR are participating in the strike, saying the new measures introduced by the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will hurt transport operators and disrupt supply chains.
3. One of the key triggers is the increase in ECC charges from April 19. The cess on light commercial vehicles and two-axle trucks was raised from ₹1,400 to ₹2,000, while charges for three-axle and heavier vehicles went up from ₹2,600 to ₹4,000.
4. Transporters are also objecting to the government’s decision to increase the ECC by 5 per cent every year.
5. Another major concern is CAQM’s proposal to ban BS-4 and older commercial vehicles from entering Delhi-NCR from November 1, 2026, as part of pollution-control measures.
6. AIMTC has argued that the restrictions are unfair because they are based only on vehicle registration category and not on actual emissions. “Restrictions should only be implemented based on actual tailpipe emissions,” AIMTC president Rajender Kapoor said.
7. The transport body has also questioned why ECC is being imposed even on BS-6 vehicles, despite such vehicles being allowed during stricter pollution-control measures under GRAP guidelines.
8. Transport unions say the cess is being charged on all goods vehicles entering Delhi, including empty trucks arriving for loading and vehicles carrying essential commodities.
9. Cab and auto unions backing the strike have separately raised concerns over rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices, saying fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite increasing operating costs.
10. Drivers say fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs, app commissions and loan EMIs have made it difficult to survive. While the three-day strike is being described as “symbolic”, AIMTC has warned that transporters could launch an indefinite strike if their concerns are not addressed.
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- Thu, 21 May 2026 08:21:59 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Drivers accuse Ola, Uber, Rapido of ‘economic exploitation’
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Amid the ongoing strike call in Delhi-NCR, the Chalak Shakti Union has accused app-based cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of operating “arbitrarily” and exploiting drivers financially.
“App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation,” the union alleged, reported ANI.
The drivers’ body said rising fuel costs, platform commissions and falling payouts have made it increasingly difficult for drivers to sustain earnings despite working long hours.
The union also warned that if the Delhi government does not immediately revise taxi fares, the protest could escalate into a larger agitation in the coming days.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 08:11:09 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station amid strike call
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Visuals from the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday showed passengers navigating through regular crowds as taxi and auto unions prepared for the three-day strike across Delhi from May 21 to 23.
Drivers say operating costs have increased sharply over the years while taxi and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years.
The protest is expected to impact app-based cab services, auto-rickshaw availability and local transport connectivity across parts of Delhi-NCR over the next three days.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 08:08:34 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Drivers say falling earnings, fewer rides pushing them to protest
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Taxi drivers backing the three-day strike say falling per-kilometre payouts, fewer rides and rising operating costs have made it increasingly difficult to survive in Delhi-NCR.
Narendra Tiwari, a taxi driver, claimed that app-based earnings had dropped sharply in recent weeks. “The condition is very bad as the prices have decreased. Rapido was paying ₹30 per km from 18 to 25 April, which has now been reduced to ₹15-16,” he tyold news agency ANI.
Tiwari said drivers are hoping the May 21-23 protest pushes authorities to address their concerns over fares and working conditions. “We are protesting from 21-23, so let’s see what will happen,” he added.
Another taxi driver, Dinesh Kumar, said low ride demand and stagnant fares were hurting drivers financially. “There is no price in the market… We do not even get many rides,” he said, reported ANI.
Appealing to the government for intervention, Kumar added, “I would appeal to the government to pay some attention to the taxi fares as well.”
- Thu, 21 May 2026 07:36:27 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: What services could be affected during the strike?
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: The three-day transport strike is expected to disrupt daily commuting across Delhi-NCR, especially for passengers dependent on cabs and autos for office travel and local connectivity.
Services likely to be affected include:
- Availability of app-based cab services such as Uber and Ola
- Auto-rickshaw operations across Delhi-NCR
- Commercial taxi services in Delhi and nearby cities
- Peak-hour last-mile and local transport connectivity
Commuters may face longer waiting times, surge pricing and fewer vehicles on roads during peak hours if a large number of drivers participate in the strike.
However, essential public transport services, including the Delhi Metro and DTC bus services, are expected to continue operating normally.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 07:31:19 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: AIMTC writes to CM Rekha Gupta, warns of larger protest
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Ahead of the three-day transport strike in Delhi-NCR, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Monday wrote to Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta, pressing for an immediate revision in taxi fares and stronger protections for commercial drivers.
In the letter, the Chalak Shakti Union said rising CNG, petrol and diesel prices were making it increasingly difficult for drivers to support their families.
“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families,” said Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the union, while announcing the “Chakka Jam” from May 21 to 23, reported news agency PTI.
The union warned that if the government failed to revise fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, the agitation could escalate into a larger protest.
“If the government does not immediately increase taxi fares and issue a notification within one or two weeks, this movement will be intensified into a large-scale protest,” the letter stated, PTI reported.
The drivers also demanded that the government frame “strong policies” to stop the “economic exploitation” of taxi drivers.
Referring to the legal battle over fare revision, the union said it had approached the Delhi High Court last year, which directed the government to address drivers’ concerns and revise fares. However, according to the letter, the government has continued to delay the matter by saying that the file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.
The letter further raised concerns over app-based cab aggregators, accusing companies of increasing prices and “acting arbitrarily,” while drivers were being pushed into “economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions.”
- Thu, 21 May 2026 07:16:34 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: ‘Drivers are on the verge of starvation,’ says Chalak Shakti Union vice-president
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: The Chalak Shakti Union on Wednesday threw its full support behind the three-day nationwide transport strike from May 21 to 23, saying cab and auto drivers in Delhi are struggling to survive due to stagnant fares and rising expenses.
Speaking on the strike call to news agency ANI, Chalak Shakti Union vice-president Anuj Kumar Rathore said taxi fares in Delhi have not been revised since the City Taxi Scheme was implemented nearly 15 years ago.
“It has now been 15 years that the Delhi government implemented the City Taxi Scheme, but has not increased the fares. Today, all drivers are on the verge of starvation,” Rathore said.
Backing the nationwide strike call given by the AIMTC, Rathore said all transport unions and organisations in Delhi had extended support to the protest.
“We are working shifts of twelve or ten hours, yet we still cannot make ends meet,” he said, demanding that the government revise fare rates to help drivers sustain their livelihoods.
The union also demanded stricter regulation of app-based cab aggregators. “We demand that pressure be put upon online companies such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, to ensure they adhere to the fare structure,” Rathore said.
He reiterated the union’s support for the nationwide “Chakka Jam” planned for May 21, 22 and 23.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 07:10:44 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: What are the demands?
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Transport unions participating in the three-day Delhi-NCR strike are demanding a rollback of the recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) imposed on commercial vehicles entering Delhi and are opposing the proposed ban on BS-4 and older vehicles from entering the Capital from November 2026.
The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has argued that the higher ECC charges will increase operational costs for transporters and affect supply chains across the region. The body has also objected to the decision to impose the levy on all goods vehicles, including empty trucks and vehicles carrying essential commodities.
Another major demand is the withdrawal or reconsideration of the proposed restrictions on BS-4 vehicles. Transporters say the proposed ban is based only on registration category and not on actual emissions.
Cab and auto unions backing the protest have also demanded a revision in fares, saying rates in Delhi-NCR have not been updated for nearly 15 years despite repeated increases in petrol, diesel and CNG prices.
Drivers say rising fuel costs, vehicle maintenance expenses, app commissions and loan EMIs are making it difficult to sustain daily operations.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 07:02:12 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Commuters fear longer waits, higher fares amid strike call
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: As the three-day cab and auto strike looms over Delhi-NCR, commuters say they are already feeling the impact through rising fares and longer waiting times.
Priya Mehra, a 29-year-old marketing executive who travels daily from Lajpat Nagar to Nehru Place, says ride availability had become difficult even before the strike announcement. “A strike is the last thing we want. It just makes everything more uncertain. Autos are anyhow barely available now as you keep waiting, and if you do get one, the fare is already high or they refuse short distances,” she says.
Priya says if the strike goes ahead, she will have to rely entirely on the Metro for her office commute, “which means at least 45 minutes extra travel each way,” she adds.
Daily office-goers dependent on app-based cabs also say fares have climbed sharply in recent days. Ananya Mehra, an IT professional commuting from Rajouri Garden to Gurugram, says peak-hour rides are becoming increasingly expensive.
“My office commute from Rajouri Garden to Gurugram usually cost around ₹320-350 a few days ago, but now it touches ₹430-450 during peak hours,” she says. “Even short distances have become expensive because fares keep fluctuating through the day.”
- inputs from Karan Sethi
- Thu, 21 May 2026 06:50:10 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: When is the Delhi-NCR transport strike?
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: The three-day transport strike across Delhi-NCR will begin on May 21 and continue till May 23. The protest has been called by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), with support from several commercial vehicle and driver unions, including the Chalak Shakti Union.
More than 68 transport unions in the region are expected to participate. The strike is aimed at protesting the recent hike in environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles, the proposed ban on older vehicles entering Delhi-NCR, and the lack of fare revision for cabs and autos despite rising fuel prices.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 06:35:46 am
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Fuel prices in Delhi today
Cab, auto strike in Delhi NCR LIVE: Fuel prices in Delhi remained high on Wednesday after recent hikes over the past week.
Petrol in Delhi now costs ₹98.64 per litre, up from ₹97.77 earlier, while diesel is retailing at ₹91.58 per litre from ₹90.67 previously. Overall, fuel prices have risen by nearly ₹4 per litre in the last few days.
CNG prices have also increased. After two hikes within 48 hours on Sunday, CNG in Delhi is now priced at ₹80.09 per kilogram following a total increase of ₹3.
The rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices has become a key issue for commercial vehicle drivers’ unions, which have called for a fare revision and announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23.