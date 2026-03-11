The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved two railway infrastructure projects worth around ₹4,474 crore aimed at expanding line capacity and improving connectivity in eastern India. Cabinet approves ₹4k-cr railway projects; international status for Madurai airport

The projects include the construction of a fourth railway line between Sainthia and Pakur, and between Santragachi and Kharagpur.

According to a government statement, the increased line capacity is expected to significantly enhance mobility, improve operational efficiency and strengthen service reliability of Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposals are also expected to streamline operations and reduce congestion on busy routes.

“These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services,” the statement said.

The two projects will cover five districts across West Bengal and Jharkhand and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 192 km.

“The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to around 5,652 villages, with a population of about 14.7 million,” the government said.

The proposed capacity enhancement is also expected to improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations, including Bolpur-Shantiniketan, Nandikeshwari temple (Shaktipeeth), Tarapith (Shaktipeeth), Patachitra Gram, Dhadika forest, Bhimbandh Wildlife Sanctuary and Rameshwar Kund.

The routes covered under the projects are important corridors for the transportation of key commodities such as coal, stone, dolomite, cement, slag, gypsum, iron and steel, foodgrains, petroleum products and containers.

“The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of about 31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA),” the statement said.

The government added that railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transport, will contribute to climate goals while reducing logistics costs.

“The projects will help reduce oil imports by around six crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by about 28 crore kg, which is equivalent to the plantation of one crore trees,” the statement said.

The government said the projects align with the prime minister’s vision of building a “New India” by promoting regional development and creating opportunities for self-employment.

The projects have been planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and improving logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

Separately, the Cabinet also approved the declaration of Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu as an international airport.

The government said the move is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and boost tourism and trade in southern Tamil Nadu.

“Elevating Madurai Airport to international status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade and drive economic development in the region. The airport’s potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city’s historical prominence,” the statement said.