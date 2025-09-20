The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved two proposals of the ministry of home affairs to appoint new director generals of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Cabinet approves appointments of new director generals of ITBP, CISF

Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre was appointed CISF DG. His batchmate, Praveen Kumar, of West Bengal cadre was appointed the ITBP DG. The two senior officers will take charge upon the retirement of the current chiefs on September 30.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for: appointment of Shri Praveen Kumar, IPS (WB:1993), presently working as Special Director, IB to the post of Director General, lndo-Tibetan Border Police…and appointment of Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS (AGMUT:1993), presently working as Special DG, CISF to the post of Director General, Central Industrial Security Force,” the order said.

ITBP, with a strength of around 103,622 guards the Indo-China frontier with over 157 border posts in altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,700 feet. The force is also involved in internal security duties and is tasked for the security of the cave shrine as part of the Amarnath Yatra security arrangements.

CISF, with strength of 22,000, guards 369 vital installations across the country, including Parliament and airports. In Jammu and Kashmir, the force is responsible for securing 11 key sites, such as the Kargil Hydroelectric Project in Bandipora, the Kishanganga Dam in Gurez, and hydropower projects in Uri-I and Uri-II. Several of these installations are located near the LoC.