Cabinet approves increase in Supreme Court of India judges from 33 to 37

The Union Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved a proposal to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament. The bill seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the strength of the Supreme Court of India by four judges—from the present 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India.

Cabinet approves increase in the Judge strength of the Supreme Court of India by Four to 37 from 33. (PTI)

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According to the government, the move is aimed at improving the efficiency and functioning of the apex court. With a higher number of judges, the SC is expected to handle cases more effectively and help reduce pendency, ensuring quicker delivery of justice, said a PIB release.

The additional expenditure on salaries of judges, support staff, and related infrastructure will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India, as per the official statement, the release said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed increase in the number of judges will help the Supreme Court function more efficiently and ensure faster delivery of justice.

SC judge strength raised in phases since 1956

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{{^usCountry}} The strength of the apex court has been expanded multiple times through amendments to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. Initially, the law capped the number of judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India) at 10. This was raised to 13 in 1960 and further to 17 in 1977. However, the working strength remained restricted to 15 judges until 1979, when the cap was lifted following a request from the Chief Justice of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strength of the apex court has been expanded multiple times through amendments to the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. Initially, the law capped the number of judges (excluding the Chief Justice of India) at 10. This was raised to 13 in 1960 and further to 17 in 1977. However, the working strength remained restricted to 15 judges until 1979, when the cap was lifted following a request from the Chief Justice of India. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequent amendments increased the sanctioned strength to 25 in 1986 and to 30 in 2008. The most recent revision came in 2019, when the number of judges was raised from 30 to 33. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent amendments increased the sanctioned strength to 25 in 1986 and to 30 in 2008. The most recent revision came in 2019, when the number of judges was raised from 30 to 33. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest proposal seeks to further increase the strength to 37, aiming to tackle rising caseloads and improve judicial efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest proposal seeks to further increase the strength to 37, aiming to tackle rising caseloads and improve judicial efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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