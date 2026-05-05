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Cabinet approves increase in Supreme Court of India judges from 33 to 37

According to the government press release, the move is aimed at improving the efficiency and functioning of the apex court

Updated on: May 05, 2026 08:25 pm IST
Written by HT News Desk
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The Union Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved a proposal to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament. The bill seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the strength of the Supreme Court of India by four judges—from the present 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India.

Cabinet approves increase in the Judge strength of the Supreme Court of India by Four to 37 from 33. (PTI)

According to the government, the move is aimed at improving the efficiency and functioning of the apex court. With a higher number of judges, the SC is expected to handle cases more effectively and help reduce pendency, ensuring quicker delivery of justice, said a PIB release.

The additional expenditure on salaries of judges, support staff, and related infrastructure will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India, as per the official statement, the release said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed increase in the number of judges will help the Supreme Court function more efficiently and ensure faster delivery of justice.

SC judge strength raised in phases since 1956

 
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