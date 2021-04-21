Cabinet approves phase 2A, 2B of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project’s Phase 2A and Phase 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

“The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and to provide the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport,” an official statement said.

Phase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram and Phase 2B from KR Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction.

The total length of the project is 58.19 km with a total completion cost of ₹14,788.101 crore.

“The Metro Project in itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport. The project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management,” the statement said.