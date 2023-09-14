News / India News / Cabinet approves third phase of the eCourts project

Cabinet approves third phase of the eCourts project

ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Sep 14, 2023 12:05 AM IST

The Phase-III of the project – to be implemented over four years – will see digitisation of entire court records

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the third phase of the eCourts Projects with a budget allocation of 7,210 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

The Phase-III of the project – to be implemented over four years – will see digitisation of entire court records, both legacy and pending cases, at an estimated cost of 2,038.40 crore. The third phase seeks to spruce up digital infrastructure of courts by setting up 2500 new modern, virtual-friendly courts, establishment of 1150 virtual courts, 4,400 eSewa kendras in all court complexes from where citizens who are not technology-friendly can access virtual courts and a host of judicial services online including e-filing and e-payment of court fees.

According to officials familiar with the matter, around 3,108 crore documents will be digitised as part of the project.

“With the cabinet approval of eCourts Project Phase-III, we are ushering in a new era of justice delivery in India. Integrating advanced technology will make our judicial system more accessible and transparent,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Announcing the decision, union minister Anurag Thakur said that the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the centrally sponsored scheme spanning four years beginning 2023 and will feature various new features that will prove to be a game-changer for the last mile justice delivery.

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out