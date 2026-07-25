Cabinet clears bill proposing up to 10 years' jail, 10 crore fine for paper leaks

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a draft bill that will pave the way for harsher punishments—such as a jail time of up to 10 years and stiffer penalties of up to ₹10 crore— for those convicted of paper leaks, said people aware of the details.

Demonstrators holding posters take part in a protest rally in Mumbai on July 24, 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (AFP)

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The draft bill will amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, proposing a minimum punishment of five years’ imprisonment for individuals involved in paper leaks, the people cited above said.

The draft bill, which Modi mentioned in his video message late on Thursday night, will now be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, said a person privy to the details.

anti leak laws

The present law has provisions for three to five years’ imprisonment for individuals, and five to 10 years’ imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹1 crore for those involved in the organised crime of cheating and paper leaks.

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{{^usCountry}} The bill aims to prevent organised gangs and institutions that indulge in unfair means for monetary gains, while protecting the candidates from its provisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bill aims to prevent organised gangs and institutions that indulge in unfair means for monetary gains, while protecting the candidates from its provisions. {{/usCountry}}

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“PM Modi underscored in his message that there will be strict action against those involved in paper leaks and that no accused will go unpunished,” said a person privy to the details.

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The government is also likely to provide statutory backing for special fast track courts, whose mandate will be to dispose off matters and announce punishment within three months, the people cited above said.

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“We are preparing to present the bill, but after you receive the briefing on our cabinet decision, we will inform you about our timing. The prime minister has said that there should be no delay in the bill we are bringing regarding students. The country also wants what the prime minister has said, so it would not be right to resort to any tactics to obstruct it,” Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said.

“The Congress will fall into this if they continue to disrupt the parliamentary proceedings. We are taking important steps for the future of the students. If the Congress party continues to create all kinds of hurdles to prevent parliamentary discussion, then they will have to face the brunt of the youth of this nation and, in fact, the entire nation,” he added.

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The Opposition has signalled that it will not allow Parliament to function if Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign.

Reacting to the PM’s video message on Thursday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, “Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and pellet guns to suppress the students’ voices. Then we are ready for a detailed discussion on the education system.”

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