Cabinet expansion decision to wrap up this week, says CM

Karnataka’s prolonged wait for a cabinet expansion entered what Congress leaders described as its final phase on Monday, with chief minister DK Shivakumar travelling to New Delhi for talks expected to settle the composition of his ministry after weeks of internal consultations.

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Before leaving Bengaluru, Shivakumar indicated that the exercise could be completed within days. “The media is in a hurry. I think within this week, I will complete the entire exercise,” he said.

According to party leaders, Shivakumar will meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders during the visit. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president BK Hariprasad are also expected to join the discussions, which follow an earlier round of consultations already held with the party leadership.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said the final decision rested entirely with the Congress high command. “The CM, the party president, and former chief minister are in Delhi. They will discuss the matter with the party high command. The Cabinet expansion will happen only if the high command takes a decision. We are now heading to Delhi, and the outcome will be known after those discussions,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The negotiations come as legislators seeking ministerial berths have converged on the national capital while the party weighs competing claims for the remaining vacancies. Party leaders said the leadership must balance regional and caste representation while accommodating numerous aspirants within the limited number of cabinet positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The negotiations come as legislators seeking ministerial berths have converged on the national capital while the party weighs competing claims for the remaining vacancies. Party leaders said the leadership must balance regional and caste representation while accommodating numerous aspirants within the limited number of cabinet positions. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress MLA Santosh Lad said the process would follow the party’s established decision making mechanism. “There is an established procedure, and everyone is aware of it. Both the deputy chief minister and the chief minister will go to Delhi, meet the party high command, and discuss the matter. This is a routine process that we follow,” he said.

Lad said Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal would be part of the deliberations “Ultimately, the party high command will take the final decision,” he said.

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Commenting on the party’s future leadership, Lad said Congress would seek to maintain continuity while creating opportunities for younger leaders. “As for senior leaders, they have devoted so much of their lives to public service and have done commendable work. I respect whatever decision they take. Personally, however, I feel they should continue to contest elections.”

“Every party, including ours, wants to give opportunities to the younger generation while also maintaining a balance with experienced leaders. The high command will take that decision. We have to ensure a proper balance. The future leadership of the state will also emerge in due course,” he said.

“There is no question of anyone needing a ‘gate pass’ or being forced out. As long as they are active, they remain our leaders. They have worked for the people of the state, especially for backward, oppressed and marginalised communities. We respect their service and leadership.”

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Shivakumar took oath as chief minister on June 3 with a council of 13 ministers after Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28. Karnataka can have a ministry of up to 34 members, including the chief minister, leaving 20 cabinet positions yet to be filled.