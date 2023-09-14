Cabinet gives nod to resolution congratulating PM for G20 meet

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for making the G20 summit a success, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed at BJP HQ after the G20 success at party HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday (Hindustan Times)

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Thakur said the resolution was moved by defence minister Rajnath Singh and was passed unanimously. “The G20 summit in Delhi was held successfully under the leadership of PM Modi. A resolution was moved by defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulating PM Modi on the successful completion of the G20 summit. The successful hosting of G20 Summit is a symbol of Prime Minister’s efficient leadership and strong will and it is being talked about in the entire world,” he said.

“The 100% consensus on the New Delhi declaration shows India’s growing diplomatic strength. Today, India plays an important role in global agenda-setting and credit for this goes to the leadership in the country... India has always talked about making the G20 an inclusive forum and the inclusion of African Union proves that. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is also a big success and so is the Global Biofuels Alliance, which was an idea mooted by the prime minister,” Thakur added.

“The Cabinet passed the resolution unanimously, while congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Modi for the huge success of G20 Summit,” the minister said.