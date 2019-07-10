Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 10, 2019-Wednesday
Cabinet nod to POCSO Act amendment that includes death penalty

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2019 19:06 IST
The changes are expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions incorporated in the Act, the government said.(SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved amendments in the POCSO Act, which deals with crime against children, and included death penalty for sexual assault on minors, officials said.

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography. The changes are expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions incorporated in the Act, the government said.

“It intends to protect the interest of vulnerable children in times of distress and ensures their safety and dignity. The amendment is aimed to establish clarity regarding the aspects of child abuse and punishment thereof,” it said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 18:54 IST

