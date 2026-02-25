NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, at its first meeting in the newly inaugurated Prime Minister’s Office complex, “Seva Teerth”, passed a resolution reiterating that every decision taken there would be guided by a spirit of service to 1.4 billion citizens and aligned with the broader goal of nation-building. Cabinet resolves to serve 1.4bn citizens in Seva Teerth pledge

“Seva Teerth is the answer to the need for governance infrastructure that promotes dynamism instead of stagnation, dedication instead of indifference, and solutions instead of doubt,” the resolution said.

The meeting noted that the new complex was not merely a workplace, but a “pilgrimage of service,” combining duty, dedication and public welfare.

“This meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India. With this auspicious beginning, we welcome that future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort,” the resolution read.

The new building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on February 13.

Underlining the need for a new building, the resolution noted that traditionally, governments operated from the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, preserving the legacy and envisioning the future, but the current government envisioned an India whose thought is indigenous, whose form is modern, and whose capability is boundless.

“Today, Seva Teerth is the embodied manifestation of that very vision, which will enhance India’s pride as the Mother of Democracy. On this occasion, we also remember the history of this place. “Seva Teerth“ has been constructed at the site of the temporary barracks from the British era. The establishment of an active institution of national governance at that location is also a symbol of the transformation of New India,” the resolution read.

The cabinet also underlined that for the government, constitutional values are the expression of a moral commitment which connects governance with the dignity, equality, and justice of every citizen. “The work culture of ‘Seva Teerth’ will be guided by this very spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the Constitution and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people…

The Union Cabinet reiterated its resolve that every decision taken in this premises will be inspired by the sentiment of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ (the citizen is God).”

The new building, it said, will not be a centre for the display of power, but for the empowerment of every Indian. “Every effort of governance conducted from Seva Teerth will remain connected to the spirit of simplifying the life of the last person in the country. We reaffirm that, in line with our vision, we will further strengthen the governance model that is transparent, aware, and sensitive to the emotions of citizens,” the resolution said.