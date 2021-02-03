Cache of 221 pieces of rough diamonds seized in Chhattisgarh, one held

The Chhattisgarh police arrested a person for smuggling diamonds worth over ₹22 lakh in Gariyaband district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a total of 221 pieces of rough diamonds were recovered from his possession and further investigation is on.

With the recovery of this latest cache, the Gariyaband police have so far seized 573 pieces of rough diamonds worth ₹74.60 lakh in five separate cases in the district during the last one year, a police official said.

According to a release issued by the Gariyaband police, one Arvind Pradhan, a resident of Mongra village of Gariyaband district was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The police recovered 221 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth around ₹22.10 lakh kept in an envelope, from his possession. “The investigation revealed that the accused had illegally brought the diamonds from Payalikhand area and was planning to sell it,” said the press release.

In August last year, Gariyaband police had seized 171 pieces of rough diamonds worth around ₹25 lakh from a smuggler. Police had said that the man was a part of an inter-state gang working in the area and more arrests could follow.

Diamonds are found in Deobhog area of Gariyaband district.

“Some people carry out illegal mining for months and manage to get some diamonds after which they contact traders. Some gangs engage labourers and locals for mining and collect rough diamonds. There are some inter-state gangs who supply the diamonds to some traders of other states,” said a police officer posted in the district.