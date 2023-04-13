Home / India News / CBI, ED should question Abhishek Banerjee in job scam case: Calcutta HC judge

CBI, ED should question Abhishek Banerjee in job scam case: Calcutta HC judge

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Apr 13, 2023 11:58 PM IST

The judge observed that since Kuntal Ghosh, one of the prime accused, and Abhishek Banerjee made similar allegations, they should be questioned together.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should question Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the bribe-for-job scam, Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed on Thursday, according to lawyers who attended the hearing.

The CBI and ED should question TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in bribe-for-job scam, Calcutta high court said. (ANI)
The CBI and ED should question TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in bribe-for-job scam, Calcutta high court said. (ANI)

The judge was hearing a written complaint filed by former TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh, one of the prime accused, alleging that officers of the two federal agencies were pressuring him to name Abhishek in his statement.

“Justice Gangopadhyay also said no police complaint and first information report (FIR) can be lodged against any officer of the ED and CBI at any police station in West Bengal in connection with this case,” said lawyer Firdous Samim, who is representing victims of the job scam in the state school education department.

ALSO READ: CBI adds seven officers to probe Bengal job scam

Ghosh, arrested by the ED on January 21, is lodged at Presidency correctional home in Kolkata. He filed the complaint at the court and the city’s Hastings police station on April 6.

Banerjee made a similar allegation, without naming Ghosh, at a TMC meeting in Kolkata on March 29.

The judge observed that since Ghosh and Banerjee made similar allegations, they should be questioned together.

Samim said: “He wanted to know the identity of those meeting Ghosh at the Presidency correctional home. He ordered the state government to submit before him the visitors register and footage recorded by security cameras at the correctional home between March 23 and April 6.”

The judge wants these records to be placed before him by April 20, Samim added.

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh reacted sharply to the judge’s comments.

“Justice Gangopadhyay is a respected citizen but is misusing his chair. He has turned into a cadre of a political party only to seek publicity. He has targeted Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC,” Kunal Ghosh said, hinting at opposition parties.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata central bureau of investigation enforcement directorate west bengal abhishek banerjee + 3 more
kolkata central bureau of investigation enforcement directorate west bengal abhishek banerjee + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out