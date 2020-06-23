e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Call on scrapping board exams likely today: CBSE to SC

Call on scrapping board exams likely today: CBSE to SC

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:29 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Discussions on cancelling remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams are at an advanced stage and a final decision in this regard is likely to be made on Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

CBSE on May 18 issued a notification on holding the examinations that were put on hold two months earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna said they will wait for CBSE’s decision and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who appeared for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE), told the court they would like to know what CBSE decides before deciding what to do.

The bench told Gupta, “In the interest of the children, if the government takes a decision for CBSE, it should be adopted by you too. You must take this seriously as we are in an unprecedented situation.”

The Supreme Court last week asked CBSE, which is scheduled to conduct the exams from July 1 to 15, to consider scrapping the exams. The suggestion came in response to a plea from a group of parents, who have sought the cancellation of the exams citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their plea, the parents cited the pandemic and said conducting the examinations across over 15,000 centres would unnecessarily expose children to the risk of contracting Covid-19. It asked CBSE to allot marks to students for the remaining papers on the basis of their internal assessment and performance in practicals and examinations they took in March. The petitioners pointed out tat CBSE had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations for students enrolled at 250 odd schools abroad.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for CBSE, said discussions on this are at an advanced stage. “We will apprise the court by Thursday. By tomorrow [Wednesday], it will be finalised.”

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, who represented the petitioners, said CBSE should not delay the decision any further as anxiety among students was increasing with every passing day.

The bench also asked Mehta to take instructions with regard to another petition seeking the cancellation of ICSE Class 10 and 12 papers exams scheduled from July 2-11.

Mehta told the court ICSE is an autonomous board and the Centre cannot take a decision on its behalf.

Gupta told the court that ICSE would follow the decision of CBSE. “Let this matter be heard along with CBSE petition on Thursday.” He said a petition in this regard was also pending in the Bombay High Court .

The states of Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha have asked CBSE to scrap the exams.

top news
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In