Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was recently sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison by a US court for his role in Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's murder-for-hire case, had marked out additional targets in Canada and warned his contacts to be wary of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to transcripts of Gupta’s recorded phone calls released by the US government.

Gupta also urged contacts to act quickly against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and warned them about possible FBI attention. (AP) more less

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The recording transcripts provide more details about Gupta’s plotting, including several likely references to the assassination of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June 2023.

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In the earliest transcript, a confidential informant for the DEA - whom Gupta thought was a criminal associate of his - asked the 55-year old Indian national if he was sure he wanted to kill “that guy”, referring to Pannun.

“Are you sure that you, you want to kill that guy? But if you pay your money, you can’t come back,” the DEA informant named in the transcript as “Pacho” queried, to which Gupta responded in the affirmative.

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{{^usCountry}} In a later call on June 6, Gupta assured the informant that the money for the hit job would reach New York that day, describing the $25,000 under discussion as “very small money”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a later call on June 6, Gupta assured the informant that the money for the hit job would reach New York that day, describing the $25,000 under discussion as “very small money”. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta discussed Canada operation a day after Nijjar’s killing

Gupta then spoke with “Carlos”, an undercover officer whom he thought was a hitman, on June 19. The conversation took place just a day after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar by armed assailants outside a gurudwara in Canada. Gupta forwarded a video - which US federal prosecutors said earlier was a video clip of Nijjar’s body after his killing - to the informant.

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“Uh, this is the one job, uh, in Canada. Canada - we have three job. So one, somebody did. So I was wondering if you did that, but we found who did that,” Gupta said, after the undercover officer expressed surprise and confusion at receiving the video.

“But this was at the number four, number three. No, not to worry. We have so many target. We have so many target. But the good news is this, good news is this, now, no need to wait. As I told you that. We have to wait a few days…So we got the go ahead. Anytime. Any - earliest we can do that,” said Gupta, according to the transcript of a conversation on June 19.

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Also read: US seeking 24-year jail term for Nikhil Gupta over alleged Pannun murder plot, defence wants 12 years

Gupta warned Pannun would become more cautious after Nijjar’s death

In a separate conversation on the same day, Gupta warned the confidential informant that the target - referring to Pannun - would become more cautious following his “colleague” Nijjar’s death.

“So, he will be more conscious. So, we should not give them the chance, any chance, brother. We cannot give them..Yeah. If he is not alone, he is, there are two guys with him in the meeting or something. Pull, uh, put everyone down. Put everyone down. No problem,” Gupta added.

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Gupta also asked the informant to caution the undercover officer “Carlos” regarding possible FBI attention to the case. He asked the informant to ensure that individuals following Pannun were changed regularly.

In another conversation on June 20, 2023, he told the confidential informant “Pacho” that they needed to complete four “jobs” by the end of that month, including in Canada.