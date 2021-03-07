Home / India News / People like to call it Modi ki dukan... buy affordable medicines from here: PM Modi inaugurates Jan Aushadhi Kendra
india news

People like to call it Modi ki dukan... buy affordable medicines from here: PM Modi inaugurates Jan Aushadhi Kendra

PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana' and gave awards to stakeholders, in recognition of their excellent work.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Jan Aushadhi stores, the affordable drug stores, have been set up across the country.(HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong on Sunday via video conferencing.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the initiative will help the poor save money by providing medicines at affordable cost from these centres.

"Medicines are expensive, that's why we've PM 'Jan Aushadhi ' yojana for the poor which saves their money. I urge people to buy medicines at affordable cost from 'Modi ki Dukaan' (as people like to call it)," the Prime Minister said while interacting with a beneficiary.

He was interacting with the beneficiaries as part of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'.

"The PM Janaushadhi Pariyojana is being run across the country for poor and middle-income families. This yojana is a medium of seva (service) and rozgar (employment) as it also provides employment opportunities to the youth. As part of the scheme, sanitary pads for girls available at 2.5," said PM Modi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in order to create more awareness about 'Jan Aushadhi', an entire week - from March 1 to March 7 - is being celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'.

The last day of the week will be celebrated as 'Jan ushadhi Diwas'.

Union minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda was also present on the occasion.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi scheme seeks to provide quality medicines at an affordable price and covers all districts of the country.

Topics
narendra modi pm modi jan aushadhi centre
