Called rabble-rouser by AIADMK, Annamalai says Delhi leaders will respond to split

After Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and the JD(U), AIADMK on Monday announced its exit from the NDA in a major decision ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha decision. The decision was in the making in the past few months with AIADMK and BJP leaders openly criticising each other. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been the catalyst in the breakup as AIADMK leaders called him 'pest', rabble-rouser'. The BJP leader who is on his yatra initially refused to comment on the development and then said the national leadership will give a timely response.

'Happiest moment for AIADMK'

BJP-AIADMK break up: AIADMK leaders said Annamalai has been the main reason for the end of the alliance.

AIADMK spokesperson Sasirekha said breaking the alliance with the BJP is the happiest moment for the AIADMK. Workers celebrated the decision by bursting crackers in Chennai.

'BJP needs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, not the other way round'

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said Annamalai is a rabble-rouser and he started commenting on AIADMK leaders and founders. It is the BJP who needs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and not the other way round, the AIADMK leader said.

'BJP does not respect its allies': Congress leader

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said it is a good step that AIADMK severed its alliance with the BJP like Akali Dal, Shiv Sena. "If they have understood the ideology of NDA and BJP and took this decision after careful consideration and not for any bargaining with BJP, then it is a good step...BJP doesn't respect its allies," Rashid Alvi said.

AIADMK will not join the opposition bloc INDIA either. It will lead a separate front in 2024, it said.

'Nandri Meendum Varatheergal'

Nandri Meendum Varatheergal (Thank you please do not come again) started trending on Twitter as AIADMK announced the major decision.

On September 18, AIADMK announced that BJP is no longer their ally as Annamalai was attacking the AIADMK leaders. Annamalai commented on Annadurai and Periyar.

What Annamalai said on Jayalalithaa

A few months ago, Annamalai in an interview said Tamil Nadu saw many corrupt governments and a former chief minister was also convicted. the AIADMK passed a resolution condemning Annamalai's statement on Jayalalithaa but Annamalai said he never mentioned Jayalalithaa's name and he holds her in the highest respect.

