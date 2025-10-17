'Can Bihar remain safe if...': Amit Shah attacks RJD over ticket to gangster Shahabuddin’s son

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for fielding Osama Shahab, the son of the late gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin, in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, questioning whether a party that gives tickets to such candidates can ensure the security of its people.
Shah, who was speaking at an election rally in Saran district, made the remark while campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking to retain power in the poll-bound state.
"I have seen RJD - Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidates' list, and it contains the name of Shahabuddin's son. Can Bihar remain safe if RJD gives the election ticket to Shahabuddin's son?" Shah said.
Listing the development works undertaken by the NDA government in the state, the senior BJP leader said that now it doesn't even take five hours to travel from one corner of Bihar to another because of the slew of infrastructure projects implemented.
"This development has been done together by PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Before our government came here, migration, extortion, murders, and kidnappings were common. But we have built a lot of engineering and medical colleges, and upgraded roads," he said.
Shah claimed the NDA government in the state successfully curbed migration.
"People of Bihar are celebrating four Diwalis this year -- on the day of Diwali, on the day when the NDA government transferred ₹10,000 into the accounts of 'Jeevika Didis', on the day when GST was reduced, and on November 14, when the results of the elections will be announced," he said.