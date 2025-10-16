Congress releases first list of candidates for Bihar polls, state unit chief Rajesh Ram fielded from Kutumba

The party's Bihar unit president Rajesh Ram has been fielded from the SC-reserved seat of Kutumba.

The Congress released its first official list of 48 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls on Thursday.

The party had, a day before, started releasing the names of some candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar on the official handle of its Bihar unit.

Congress had also posted photos of the candidates receiving their nomination certificates.

This comes even as the seat-sharing arrangement between the Mahagathbandhan allies has not been officially finalised yet.

In its first list, the party has fielded Bijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur, Om Prakash Garg from Gopalganj, Amita Bhushan Begusarai, Dr. Shashi Shekhar Singh from Wazirganj, Kaushelendra Kumar from Nalanda, and Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar will contest from Bikram, Lalan Kumar from Sultanganj, Amaresh Kumar from Lakhisarai, BK Ravi from Rosda, Shashibhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai from Govindganj, Jitendra Singh from Amarpur, and Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwara Assembly constituency.

Trishuldhari Singh has been fielded from the Barbigha seat.

In a post on X, Rajesh Ram thanked the party for the nomination. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Congress Party and assure them that I will not contest this election alone, but the entire Kutumba family will fight together,” the Congress Bihar unit president said. “We will all together make our invaluable contribution to forming the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar,” he added.