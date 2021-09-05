Can both Nipah and Covid infect patients? Doctors explain

Kerala is at the receiving end of a double whammy after the state confirmed the death of a 12-year-old from the Nipah virus. The state is already amid a spiralling Covid situation with over 25,000 cases being recorded every day. Can both Nipah and Covid infect the same person? Kerala doctors said the likelihood of both Nipah and Covid-19 infecting patients is less, news agency PTI reported. This is because Nipah does not spread far and wide and it remains confined to smaller areas or clusters, Dr T S Anish told PTI. The number of Nipah cases hardly ever crosses even 50, the doctor said.

This is not the first time that the state is dealing with Nipah. The state health ministry has already handled Nipah cases in 2018 and 2019. Kerala also reported some Zika cases amid the ongoing pandemic. In July, Kerala saw a localised outbreak of the Zika virus.

After the death of the 12-year-old, two healthcare workers developed Nipah symptoms. The government confirmed that these two were among the 20 high-risk contacts of the deceased boy.

Will Nipah be a challenge for Kerala?

Doctors said there is less cause for concern at present for many reasons. First, the state has enough experience in handling Nipah in 2018 and 2019. Second, because of Covid, there are already some protective measures like wearing of maks and PPE kits, So the transmission will be less this time, experts opine.

Risk of transmission is higher when patients' condition is severe

Nipah is such a virus that can transmit from animals to humans and from human to human. Dr Amar Fettle, the nodal officer for H1N1, said that the infection is more likely to spread once the patient's condition becomes severe-- when he/she is hospitalised. So the risk of transmission is more in hospitals than in community levels.

Kannur and Malappuram have been put on the alert for any cases of Nipah. Tamil Nadu has also stepped up monitoring people arriving from Kerala in nine bordering districts.

In 2018, there were 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases and in 2019 only one case of Nipah was reported from Kochi.

(With PTI inputs)