Can Siddaramaiah resign with Karnataka Governor out of town? Viral itinerary, and what rules say

The confusion around chief minister Siddaramaiah's resignation buzz in Karnataka seems to have cleared up, with several ministers and sources confirming that the Congress leader is all set to step down from the post after three years in office.

Karnataka chief minister is set to resign from his post today, after three years in office.(CMO Karnataka)

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However, attention has now shifted to whether Siddaramaiah would be able to tender his resignation today. Follow live updates on Karnataka CM news here.

An itinerary of Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot went viral on social media this morning, after reports said Siddaramaiah would be meeting with him to resign. The governor's schedule showed that he had engagements planned in Mumbai, Indore and his residential home in Madhya Pradesh's Nagda on May 27-28.

Siddaramaiah has not sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, news agency PTI reported, citing Lok Bhavan officials. “His Excellency is not here. There is no such information. As of now, there is no such message or information,” an official was quoted as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} People are now wondering how Siddaramaiah would resign if the governor is out of town. Notably, the itinerary that circulated online didn't specify if the governor would be returning to Bengaluru today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People are now wondering how Siddaramaiah would resign if the governor is out of town. Notably, the itinerary that circulated online didn't specify if the governor would be returning to Bengaluru today. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The schedule ends with Gehlot's planned visit to his residence in Nagda at 10:40 am. Visuals from Thursday morning also showed him there. Can Siddaramaiah resign in governor's absence? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The schedule ends with Gehlot's planned visit to his residence in Nagda at 10:40 am. Visuals from Thursday morning also showed him there. Can Siddaramaiah resign in governor's absence? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The governor of any state holds a key role in the appointment of the chief minister, and is just as important when the person holding the post wishes to resign. According to Article 164 (1) of the Constitution, a governor administers the oath of office to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor of any state holds a key role in the appointment of the chief minister, and is just as important when the person holding the post wishes to resign. According to Article 164 (1) of the Constitution, a governor administers the oath of office to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is common practice for the incumbent chief minister to tender his resignation to the governor, but the Constitution doesn't say that it is mandatory for the governor to be physically present at the Raj Bhavan for it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is common practice for the incumbent chief minister to tender his resignation to the governor, but the Constitution doesn't say that it is mandatory for the governor to be physically present at the Raj Bhavan for it. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Siddaramaiah's Rajya Sabha move likely, but Shivakumar may still not be CM: What next in Karnataka?

An India Today report cites expert and Supreme Court lawyer RK Singh as saying that a Governor can accept a resignation even without being present in the home state. A resignation can also be tendered through virtual methods, like e-mail or fax, the report further adds.

What's happening in Karnataka?

Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister seems imminent with several ministers confirming that he will step down at 3pm today. Siddaramaiah met several of his Cabinet ministers, including deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar this morning for a breakfast meeting, following which pictures of him and his deputy hugging also emerged.

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Reports of a rift or power tussle have been recurring in Karnataka ever since the Congress took to power in 2023. While Siddaramaiah was made CM, calls for DK Shivakumar to take over the role never died down.

However, there is no clarity yet on who would succeed Siddaramaiah, and people aware of the matter even told HT earlier that Siddaramaiah was not willing to see Shivakumar take over.

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