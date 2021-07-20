Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India till Aug 21 over Covid-19
india news

Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India till Aug 21 over Covid-19

The ban, which was imposed on April 22 when India was witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21, Global News Ca reported.
ANI | , Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a press conference at a housing construction site in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.(REUTERS)

Canada on Monday announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The ban, which was imposed on April 22 when India was witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21, Global News Ca reported.

It is for the fourth time that the ban has been extended.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters during a news conference that the reason for the extension was due to the Delta variant, which is considered the dominant strain of Covid-19 worldwide.

"While progress is being made, the situation in India is still very serious," he said. "The decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India."

The Canadian government on Monday announced that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who want to come to Canada for non-essential reasons can do so starting on August 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP