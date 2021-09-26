Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Canada lifts ban on passenger flights from India; check latest guidelines here
india news

Canada lifts ban on passenger flights from India; check latest guidelines here

Passengers from India can now travel to Canada albeit with a few precautionary measures, which includes having a negative Covid-19 test report from an approved laboratory.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Air Canada will resuming its flights from India from September 27 (Monday) under the new Covid-19 norms. (File Photo / HT)

The Justin Trudeau-led federal government in Canada on Sunday lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India, in view of the enhanced coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols that are currently in place. Earlier on Tuesday, Canada extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26. However, with the ban now expiring, passengers from India can now travel to Canada albeit with a few precautionary measures, which includes having a negative Covid-19 test report from an approved laboratory.

According to officials familiar with the development, Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27 (Monday), while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. Prior to Canada imposing its border restrictions – a “risk-based and measured approach” according to the federal government – the two airlines were operating to-and-fro flights daily under an air bubble arrangement between the two governments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
air canada air india flight india-canada ties international flights
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amit Shah to analyse security in Maoist-hit areas today: 10 states in review

PM Modi to return home after ‘landmark’ US visit, lists ‘strongest assets’

Farmers to hold rally in Panipat today to ‘awaken’ govt against farm laws

PM Modi to address the nation on 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat today
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP