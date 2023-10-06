Canada to attend G20 Parliament Speakers’ Summit; Germany, Argentina will skip

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday said Canada has confirmed its participation in the upcoming G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) which will be held in Delhi from October 12 to 14.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla briefs media persons on the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20). (HT Photo | Sanjeev Verma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Canada’s participation in the summit comes at a time when bilateral ties between New Delhi and Ottawa have strained following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement alleging India’s link to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to the statement released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Germany and Argentina will not be present for the event for “internal reasons”.

Also Read: Canada shifts diplomats from India to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore: Report

Addressing media persons Birla said,”All countries have been invited, and Canada’s Senate Speaker has sent confirmation about attending the event that will have 50 members of Parliament, 14 general secretaries including 26 Presidents and 10 Vice-Presidents participating. The President of the Pan African Parliament will attend the P-20 event in India for the first time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birla said the key narrative of the P20 meeting is titled ‘India as the mother of democracy’ and will have participants weighing, both formally and informally on a clutch of issues concerning stakeholders.

The P20 is a forum of Speakers and Presidents of Parliaments from G20 countries that provide a platform for parliamentary leaders to discuss and share best practices on issues of global importance.

The two-day event that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 and have four sessions where participants will discuss issues including transformation in people’s lives through public digital platforms, women-led development, accelerating sustainable development goals, and sustainable energy transition.

The Lok Sabha secretariat said a pre-summit event, Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) will be held on October 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}