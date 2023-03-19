Canada's Jagmeet Singh slammed for 'draconian' tweet over Amritpal Singh crackdown in Punjab

Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh drew flak on Twitter after he raised concerns over the Punjab police's massive crackdown in the state – to arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh – leading to the suspension of the internet. Calling for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's intervention, the Indian-origin Canadian politician said the "draconian measures" are unsettling for many "given their historical use to execute extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances during the 1984 Sikh Genocide". Apart from social media users who told him that in his tweet he was openly supporting a terrorist, People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said the same Jagmeet did not care when "Trudeau suspended our civil liberties last year". "But he cares a lot when it happens in India," Bernier tweeted. Read | Amritpal Singh's close aides sent to Assam jail - What CM Himanta Sarma said | VIDEO

Amritpal Singh is still on the run, Punjab police said after two days of massive manhunt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De on Saturday, internet services were suspended for a day which was extended till Monday with the hunt still on. Police said Amritpal Singh fled changing vehicles and putting up a decoy crash into motorbikes. Read: Amritpal Singh chase: A one-lane link road, 6-7 motorbikes to divert cops

Amritpal Singh is still on the run, Punjab police said after two days of massive manhunt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Canadian politicians expressed concern over the internet suspension in Punjab and tweeted about it. Member of Canada Parliament Randeep S Sarai wrote, "Deeply concerned about news reports coming out of #Punjab, India. The suspension of internet services and restricted gatherings of more than 4 people in some areas. We are closely following the situation."

Amritpal Singh is still on the run, Punjab police said after two days of massive manhunt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurratan Singh, a former member of the provincial parliament, condemned the "repression" and said the whole world is watching. "Mass arrests of Sikh activists, shutdown of internet and text, crackdown on public gatherings, mass censorship of human rights media. Let the Indian government know that we condemn this repression," he tweeted.

Amid the crackdown, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday said governments should refrain from creating an "atmosphere of terror for political interests". Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Urging people to maintain peace and not to pay heed to rumours and fake news, the police said the law and order situation is under control.

A petition was filed on Sunday in the Punjab and Haryana high court claiming that Amritpal was in illegal police custody. The police dismissed the claim and stuck to the version that Amritpal still remained elusive till Sunday. The court has asked the state government to respond to the petition on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.