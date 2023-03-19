Amritpal Singh chase: A one-lane link road, 6-7 motorbikes to divert cops

Jalandhar DIG Swapan Sharma on Sunday revealed the details of Saturday's chase and said Amritpal Singh changed his routes several times during the chase and reached a one-lane link road of 12 to 13km. There were six-seven motorbikes into which Amritpal Singh's car crashed probably helping him to escape. Some riders were to divert the cops. Swapan Sharma said. Four people, including Amritpal Singh, were there in the car. All four are still untraceable. Amritpal Singh's car hit 6-7 motorbikes at a one-way link road during Saturday's chase. (ANI)

Hunt for Amritpal Singh still on: Follow LIVE updates

The DIG said Amritpal Singh was first seen in the Shahkot area. When his cavalcade was first intercepted, he took a U-turn and drove under a flyover leading to the one-lane link road.

On the question of whether Amritpal Singh is hiding in Punjab or already left the state, the DIG said it is an intelligence-based operation and this information can't be shared.

The DIG was asked whether Amritpal Singh's wife applied for a Canada visa and Amritpal too was planning to escape to Canada via Nepal, Swapan Sharma said it can be a possibility, but needs to be investigated.

The border state on Saturday witnessed a major drama in the cat-and-mouse chase between the Punjab Police and Amritpal Singh for which the internet services across the state were suspended. The chase went on for hours and Amritpal Singh was almost caught but managed to give the cops a slip.

Reports said he changed vehicles to dodge the police and also dumped his mobile phone during the chase. As Amritpal Singh remains elusive after a day of the operation that led to at least 78 arrests of the Waris Punjab De workers and the seizure of weapons, a political controversy has begun. BJP's Sunil Jakhar said the operation that could have been carried out without any force and show-off is being done in front of the whole country. "G20 represents a big portion of the world and in front of them, this operation is being conducted. The exposure that big terrorist organizations couldn’t get is being given to separatists in Punjab due to the weakness of Bhagwant Mann," the BJP leader said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON